Tax-free week is coming soon for hurricane season, so time to stock up on supplies
Hurricane season in Florida, generally defined as the six months from June 1 through Nov. 30, might easily be considered the most turbulent time of the year.
When lawmakers approved a $121 million tax breaks package at the end of the legislative season, they also approved a tax “holiday” that overlaps with the start of the stormy season, in which several hurricane preparedness supplies won’t be subject to a sales tax.
For those who need to stock up on disaster supplies like a generator, batteries or tarps, the 2019 tax “holiday” extends from May 31 to midnight June 6.
The weeklong exemption on sales taxes on hurricane supplies includes:
▪ Portable self-powered light sources, like flashlights, selling for $20 or less
▪ Portable self-powered radios, including two-way radios or weather-band radios, selling for $50 or less
▪ Tarps, other waterproof sheets, ground anchors or ties, also for $50 or less
▪ Gas or diesel fuel tanks that are sold for $25 or less
▪ AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt or 9-volt batteries sold for $30 or less (car and boat batteries are excluded)
▪ Non-electric coolers up to $30
▪ Portable generators sold for $750 or less
▪ Reusable ice sold for $10 or less
Lawmakers also approved a back-to-school sales tax “holiday” in early August that exempts purchases of clothes, shoes, computers and various school supplies from sales taxes as well.
