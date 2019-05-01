‘Everybody is under attack.’ Protesters disrupt Legislature over ‘civil justice.’

About a dozen groups protesting “anti-civil rights” bills on topics from immigration to school vouchers to the restoration of felons voting rights exploded into protest Wednesday afternoon.

About a dozen groups protesting “anti-civil rights” bills on topics from immigration to school vouchers to restoration of felons voting rights briefly halted a House floor session Wednesday afternoon.

As the House took up a bill to create a state hemp program in Florida, two groups of protesters unfurled banners in the public galleries above the chamber and shouted at the lawmakers below. They were forcefully removed by the House sergeants.

I’ve been told this protest is a culmination of about a dozen groups, who are concerned with issues ranging from public education to immigration to felons voting rights restoration. Sergeants removed about a half dozen people from the galleries. One person was arrested. pic.twitter.com/nwgElORIS8

Denise Diaz, 38, was the first person in the gallery to start shouting when a few of her fellow protestors unfurled their first banner, declaring “STRONG HEARTS FIGHT BACK.”

The Orlando mother of two said she and her fellow protesters were prepared to be arrested, though she was not aware of anyone that had been detained.







“We wanted to interrupt what they’re doing, to pose the question, ‘What kind of Florida do they envision for us?’ ” said Diaz, who directs the group Central Florida Jobs for Justice. Before she was pulled out of the chamber, Diaz shouted she was disappointed the chamber was passing laws “that legalize hate and separate families and legalize violence in our schools.”







The protest, which lasted a few minutes, was quickly shut down by sergeants and security who pushed protesters out of the public gallery. Lawmakers paused on the floor to watch as they were escorted out and applauded after they left the galleries. Among the protesters who were evicted was Isabel Vinent, 52, of Mount Dora, who called what lawmakers were doing in the House and Senate “anti-democratic.”







“Some of them were looking up at us, like what is this, a show?” Vinent recalled. “They’re in service of corporations, gun lobbyists, white supremacists.”







The protest moved into the fifth-floor Capitol rotunda, where a few dozen protesters from various groups chanted to the lobbyists and lawmakers gathered on the fourth floor below. “A lot of groups who were struggling with their own issues came together and said ‘everybody is under attack,’ ” said Maria Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “The public schools, the guns, the will of the voters being disrespected ... there was outrage.” Read Next state-politics Senate bill to ban ‘sanctuary cities’ amended in late-night/early-morning vote April 30, 2019 11:26 AM Rodriguez said the protest is a culmination of many groups who say they feel disrespected and underrepresented by the lawmakers this session. “We should be passing Medicaid expansion here, not using our resources to criminalize others,” she said. “We’ve prayed, we’ve protested, we’ve fasted, we’ve walked, we’ve marched, we’ve done it all.”







A few dozen protesters also marched down to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, repeating slogans and carrying the banners that had been yanked out of the House chamber less than an hour earlier.







“This is what democracy looks like!”

”Hey hey, ho ho, this racist governor has got to go!”

“Racist, sexist, anti-gay, right wing bigots go away!”







After about 15 minutes, they dispersed.

“Love, not hate, makes America great!”