‘Everybody is under attack.’ Protesters disrupt Legislature over ‘civil justice.’
Groups protesting ‘anti-civil rights’ bills interrupt Florida House session
About a dozen groups protesting “anti-civil rights” bills on topics from immigration to school vouchers to restoration of felons voting rights briefly halted a House floor session Wednesday afternoon.
As the House took up a bill to create a state hemp program in Florida, two groups of protesters unfurled banners in the public galleries above the chamber and shouted at the lawmakers below. They were forcefully removed by the House sergeants.
Denise Diaz, 38, was the first person in the gallery to start shouting when a few of her fellow protestors unfurled their first banner, declaring “STRONG HEARTS FIGHT BACK.”
The Orlando mother of two said she and her fellow protesters were prepared to be arrested, though she was not aware of anyone that had been detained.
“We wanted to interrupt what they’re doing, to pose the question, ‘What kind of Florida do they envision for us?’ ” said Diaz, who directs the group Central Florida Jobs for Justice. Before she was pulled out of the chamber, Diaz shouted she was disappointed the chamber was passing laws “that legalize hate and separate families and legalize violence in our schools.”
The protest, which lasted a few minutes, was quickly shut down by sergeants and security who pushed protesters out of the public gallery. Lawmakers paused on the floor to watch as they were escorted out and applauded after they left the galleries. Among the protesters who were evicted was Isabel Vinent, 52, of Mount Dora, who called what lawmakers were doing in the House and Senate “anti-democratic.”
The protest moved into the fifth-floor Capitol rotunda, where a few dozen protesters from various groups chanted to the lobbyists and lawmakers gathered on the fourth floor below.
“A lot of groups who were struggling with their own issues came together and said ‘everybody is under attack,’ ” said Maria Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “The public schools, the guns, the will of the voters being disrespected ... there was outrage.”
Rodriguez said the protest is a culmination of many groups who say they feel disrespected and underrepresented by the lawmakers this session.
“We should be passing Medicaid expansion here, not using our resources to criminalize others,” she said. “We’ve prayed, we’ve protested, we’ve fasted, we’ve walked, we’ve marched, we’ve done it all.”
A few dozen protesters also marched down to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, repeating slogans and carrying the banners that had been yanked out of the House chamber less than an hour earlier.
Natalia Jaramillo, of New Florida Majority, said one member of her group was detained during the protest. Carlos Valnero, who came to protest in Tallahassee from Broward County, was part of one of the groups that unfurled a banner in the House gallery.
Also escorted out of the Capitol was Charo Valero of the Florida Latina Advocacy Network and Tomas Kennedy of Florida Immigrant Coalition.
“This legislative session has been brutal for all Floridians,” he said in a statement. “Our rights are being curtailed on every single front.”
