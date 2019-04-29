FL Senate approves deregulation easing hospital requirements, allowing imported drugs

Carlos Migoya on Jackson’s responsibility as stewards of public money Carlos Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System, says he’s a steward of public money, and that not everyone who applies for charity care really needs it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carlos Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System, says he’s a steward of public money, and that not everyone who applies for charity care really needs it.

The Florida Senate passed a series of healthcare bills Monday that would ease regulations on building or expanding hospitals, allow the state to pursue importing foreign drugs and set standards for insurers to provide some medical services online, setting up the Republican priorities for full passage in the final week of the legislative session.

The votes, which advance parts of the healthcare agenda that has dominated House Speaker José Oliva’s priorities this session, also inch Gov. Ron DeSantis closer to a major win on the drug importation proposal he has pushed in the Florida Legislature.

The amended bills now return to the Florida House, where they must be passed again to go to the governor’s desk and be signed into law.

Senators debated briefly on the bills Monday morning before passing them largely on party lines, with supporters casting the proposals as efforts to modernize healthcare operations and remove burdensome regulations on facilities.

Chief among those bills was HB 21, sponsored by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, which would remove long-targeted regulations that require healthcare facilities to obtain approval from the state before adding buildings or services. This year, Oliva had made repealing the “certificate of need” system his top legislative item, and the House passed a broad measure completely removing the requirement for hospitals, nursing homes and hospices.

The Senate had initially pushed a much more restrictive repeal version limited only to general hospitals, and set a bevy of requirements on hospitals that could circumvent the approval process: having emergency rooms or minimum bed requirements, and providing charity care as well as care to Medicaid and Medicare patients. But in its last committee stop, those requirements were stripped from the bill as top leaders negotiated for their priorities.

The version passed by the Senate Monday, on a 23-17 vote, would apply to general hospitals and tertiary services (like transplants and neonatal intensive-care units) starting in July. Specialty hospitals, such as pediatric hospitals, would also no longer be subject to the regulations starting in 2021.

Supporters say repealing the requirements will open up hospitals to more free market competition that will lower costs and improve care, though opponents have contended lower caseloads at hospitals will weaken providers’ training for complex cases and draw away paying patients that some hospitals need to offset their charity care and less lucrative Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.

Senators also voted 27-13 to approve HB 19, a DeSantis-backed proposal to allow Florida to pursue importing prescription drugs from abroad. The proposal would direct the state to ask federal officials for permission as required under a 2003 federal law, and open up three pathways for bringing medication in from different countries.

One would authorize the state Agency for Health Care Administration to bring drugs in from Canada for state purposes, serving entities like the Department of Corrections or Medicaid patients. Another would create a broader international program under the Department of Business and Professional Regulation for commercial use, and a third would create a pilot program overseen by DBPR and the Department of Health that would not need federal approval.

DeSantis had lobbied for weeks for lawmakers to approve the bill, despite hundreds of thousands of dollars pharmaceutical interests had poured into ads criticizing the proposal as unsafe and dangerous. On the floor Monday, sponsor Sen. Aaron Bean decried the claims and said the programs if implemented could save patients substantial amounts of money on prescription drug costs.

Though Vermont passed a similar plan last year, the federal government has not yet approved any state-level program to bring in drugs from abroad. Even if federal authorities authorize Florida to pursue foreign importation — something they have never done in 16 years — the Senate version of the bill still requires the first two programs to return to the Legislature for funding approval.

HB 23, another Harrell bill which would set standards for “telehealth” measures where healthcare providers could deliver care online or through other technology remotely, passed the Senate 30-9. The bill, Harrell told senators, “sets up standards for telehealth usage,” including regulations that would permit providers out of state to offer those services to Floridians if they register to the state, with some exceptions. The House had also advanced about $30 million in tax incentives to encourage insurers to adopt telehealth measures, but the Senate did not include those measures in its version.

Lawmakers voted unanimously 39-0 for HB 843, which Harrell called a “comprehensive healthcare transformation bill” that would tackle several changes, including requiring patients be notified if they are put on observation status rather than admitted to a hospital outright and allowing patients to stay at outpatient surgical centers overnight, rather than until midnight.

The bill was also amended to include language that would strengthen oversight of pediatric cardiac surgery programs, after reporting that included a Tampa Bay Times investigation that revealed deaths and other issues at the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Heart Institute in St. Petersburg.

The bills are expected to be approved by the House before Friday, when the legislative session is scheduled to end.