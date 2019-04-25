State Senate OKs new program to use public money to pay for private-school vouchers

Ron DeSantis announces plan to create “equal opportunity scholarships” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces a plan to create "equal opportunity scholarships" to relieve the wait list for student tax credit scholarships at a press conference near Tamiami on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces a plan to create "equal opportunity scholarships" to relieve the wait list for student tax credit scholarships at a press conference near Tamiami on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

The Florida Senate passed a massive education bill Thursday that would create a new private school voucher that is funded out the state’s per-student funding traditionally reserved almost solely for public school districts.

Its passage marks yet another victory for those wanting to expand different schooling options funded by the state but likely sets a course for legal battles as opponents — and even one powerful Republican lawmaker — have raised concerns that this idea directly conflicts with a 2006 decision by the Florida Supreme Court.

“It’s paramount that our students have opportunity, regardless of their ZIP code or status, to reach the best educational environment possible,” said Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr., R-Hialeah, who sponsored the bill. “I think it’s a monumental day today in Florida.”

The measure, Senate Bill 7070, passed 23-17 along party lines.

The bill creates a new voucher, called the Family Empowerment Scholarship, that would allow parents within a low-income bracket to use state funds to send their kids to private schools. Backers say the new program would allow the thousands of students on the waiting list for a similar voucher to have access to these funds. The bill will provide up to 18,000 additional vouchers with a cost of about $130 million. Much of that money would otherwise be going to districts if it wasn’t being used for the program.

Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Lauderhill, said on the floor of the Senate that this bill is a clear violation of the state Supreme Court’s decision, Bush v. Holmes, in which the court struck down a similar program under Gov. Jeb Bush because it used state funds to pay for students’ attendance to religious schools.

“This is probably going to be challenged,” Thurston said. “You’re saying, ‘This is the same thing we tried to do 14 years ago, but we want you to do it now.’ ”

Republican Sen. David Simmons of Altamonte Springs, the second-in-command to the Senate president, has voiced long-running concerns with the constitutionality of this part of the bill.

He said previously that the Legislature should instead fund the new voucher through donations from private companies, which would then be deducted from their taxes, which is how a separate program already works.

“I believe that it would be consistent to have the [Family] Empowerment scholarships also funded out of those credits … and that’s something that is not a direct confrontation of the Bush versus Holmes decision,” Simmons said. He voted for the bill and was an architect of a separate portion of it that would allow district schools in low-income areas to get more funding for extra student services.

The bill also makes major changes to the state’s teacher bonus program, called Best and Brightest. One piece many teachers have applauded: it removes educators’ SAT or ACT scores from when they were in college as part of the eligibility criteria, something opponents and Gov. Ron DeSantis have said was irrelevant to their job performance.

There would be three categories of bonuses: (1) those for new teachers who are experts in certain subjects, such as math, science, or civics, that are needed in many districts, (2) awards for teachers rated “effective” or “highly effective” who also work in a school that has improved a certain amount over the prior three years and (3) a bonus for teachers or other school staff selected by the principal who must also have high marks on their evaluations.

The bill does not, however, achieve what the teachers’ union and many Democrats have sought, which was to use the millions set aside for these bonuses instead for an across-the-board raise in teacher salaries.

Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, said Thursday that because teacher salaries are negotiated at the district level, there is no guarantee that state boosts to certain areas of school funding will result in raises. She noted that 97 percent of K-12 teachers are rated “effective” or “highly effective” so many will benefit from the new bonus structure. However, other staff, such as counselors and prekindergarten teachers have not been eligible and would not be under this bill.

“Unfortunately, the Legislature does not negotiate raises,” she said. “I wanted to make sure … the teachers actually got the money … not based on your test scores from 20 years ago but based on how your school did.”

The House is expected to pass a version of this bill in the next week, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed support for this proposal.

This story will be updated.