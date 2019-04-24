Do these rural areas need new toll roads? Maybe, if you’re a billionaire landowner.

Do you know where your toll money goes? Find out where your money goes every time you pass a toll. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find out where your money goes every time you pass a toll.

Florida’s richest man is Thomas Peterffy, a Trump supporter who served on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign finance team.





Worth an estimated $18.5 billion, according to Forbes, he also happens to own most of Taylor County, which is prime real estate for a proposed toll road that is a priority of Florida Senate President Bill Galvano.

Galvano has said he doesn’t know Peterffy, and the Palm Beach billionaire appears only to have given to DeSantis.

But Peterffy is hardly the only person who could profit off a bill that would expand two toll roads and build one new one through rural parts of Florida.

Road builders, home builders, engineers and other interests are poised to reap billions by what would be Florida’s largest expansion of toll roads in half a century.

Despite the magnitude of the idea, the bill (Senate Bill 7068) is being treated like a bargaining chip by the leaders of the House and Senate in the final weeks of the Legislative session.

The entire Senate is poised to pass the bill Wednesday. The House won’t vet the bill in any committee, instead sending it straight to the House floor for a vote — or simply bartering it for something else during the chambers’ budget negotiations.

The Sierra Club and other groups fear an environmental disaster, and they wonder about the need for the roads. One would extend the Suncoast Parkway, already little-used, north to the Georgia border.

“If you have a dog, he could probably sleep in the middle of the highway at certain parts of the day,” said Paul Owens, president of 1000 Friends of Florida, which is against the bill.

But while the exact route isn’t known, the proposed toll road would inevitably be near what Florida Trend called perhaps “the largest continuous piece of undeveloped property in private hands east of the Mississippi River” that includes half the land in Taylor County.

A previous owner of that land, Foley Timber & Land, had spent years negotiating a long-term development for the property, Florida Trend reported. In 2015, Four Rivers Land & Timber, where Peterffy is a main investor, bought 500,000 acres of timberland spread across five counties from Foley. According to the Florida Phoenix, some of that land is zoned for a mixed-use development.

A spokesman for Interactive Brokers, where Peterffy is founder and CEO, said he forwarded a request for comment to Peterffy but that he has not responded.





He’s not the only large landowner along the route. In Levy County, Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach — who also owns Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach — owns roughly 18,000 acres of land zoned for agricultural use, according to the Gainesville Sun. Multiple timber companies also own tens of thousands of acres of land in Dixie and Levy counties.

In Tallahassee, trade groups like the Chamber of Commerce, Florida Transportation and Builders Association, Florida Trucking Association and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida have been the only ones advocating for it.

Galvano says the roads are needed to help counties, some of which have the lowest populations in the state, that were left behind during the last decade of economic growth. The bill would not just build roads, but would include water, sewer and broadband internet access as well — the building blocks of any massive development.

Where the roads would go is still up in the air, though, and the bill doesn’t guarantee the three roads would be built.

Rather, it would create three task forces for each of the three roads: extending the Suncoast Parkway north, extending Florida’s Turnpike to meet the Suncoast and a new road connecting Polk and Collier counties.

The task forces would be made up of state and local officials and a representative from an environmental group. And in 2020, each would issue a report to the House, Senate and the governor about the projects.

But the process will be largely controlled by the Florida Department of Transportation, whose secretary reports directly to the governor.

Transportation officials will have the final say over the project, and they are not required to follow the task forces’ recommendations. After this session, lawmakers will not get another vote.

Construction would begin in 2022, and the roads would be finished by 2030.

The bill has passed three Senate committees, but it has not been heard in the House.

State Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, the bill’s sponsor, says it’s still received more scrutiny by lawmakers than transportation projects normally do, since most projects are carried out by the Department of Transportation.

“I think because we built in these checks and balances that the public is actually more protected than they normally would be if the DOT was out doing this on their own,” Lee said last week.

While environmental groups appreciate being involved in the process, they have a fundamental problem with the proposal: There’s no evidence the roads are needed.

The state has not done any road studies justifying it, and a 2016 transportation task force recommended expanding Interstate 75, a proposal that would be undermined by the creation of competing toll lanes.

David Cullen, a lobbyist for the Sierra Club, said there are easier and cheaper ways to spur the economy in rural Florida if lawmakers want to do that.

“You don’t need four to six lanes of roads to provide internet access,” Cullen said. “This bill needs to die.”