The Florida House will reverse course and now hear a bill that would give firefighters cancer coverage, its leader said Tuesday, caving to days of public pressure and recent allegations that the bill had been deliberately held as payback after an ally’s contentious midterm election last year.

House Speaker José Oliva, who had previously said he objected to hearing the bill, said in a statement that the “environment has become too toxic to debate the true original disagreement.”

“Unfortunately, the debate became about whether we support our firefighter[s] — of course we do. And it became about whether it was political — of course it wasn’t,” he wrote, adding that the Legislature had in the past funded studies examining firefighters’ increased risk of cancer. ”We will move legislation forward, more so as the differences are not so great as to invite the assumptions now being spread.”

The legislation would require local governments to provide full coverage for cancer to firefighters, including disability and death benefits, provided the firefighter meets a certain set of requirements, like not smoking in the last five years. Instead of workers’ compensation, firefighters would also receive a one-time payment of $25,000 after being diagnosed with one of the cancers specified in the bill.

House Bill 857 had languished in its first committee stop throughout the legislative session, despite a bipartisan majority in both chambers to signal support for the bill and its companion bill SB 426 sailing through the Senate. More than 80 co-sponsors had signed on for the bill in the House, a majority that would theoretically guarantee passage if it had been heard in committee.

A committee bill mirroring HB 857 is now scheduled to be heard Thursday morning in the State Affairs committee.

Advocates for the proposal, which has been made every year for the past three years, had cited studies showing an increased risk of cancer among firefighters in arguing the bill was needed. They pointed not only to the longstanding risk of smoke inhalation but also carcinogens from the synthetic materials used in buildings — and how those chemicals could pose a latent threat that emerged only years later in cancer diagnoses. About 40 states have passed similar bills providing cancer-related benefits to firefighters, whether through workers’ compensation or medical or death benefits, though they vary widely in scope.

But the bill this year — now in its fourth year before lawmakers — had not been heard once in the House. In past years, local governments that are largely responsible for individual fire departments have been adamantly opposed to the proposal. Groups representing them, like the League of Cities, have worried this year about the potential financial impact. This year’s bill, according to a legislative staff analysis, would cost a little less than $5 million a year.

Oliva, a Miami Lakes Republican, had said that he thought the issue should be dealt with at the local level, saying “each department faces varying levels of danger and exposure, and counties are best equipped to tailor benefits to need within available resources.”

But for weeks, firefighters had begun to question if Oliva’s motivations extended beyond a belief that local governments should handle the issue, pointing to other bills supported by the speaker that would pre-empt local governments. They suggested that Oliva had a personal vendetta against the Miami-Dade firefighters union after it endorsed Coral Gables firefighter David Perez in a 2018 state Senate race against Oliva ally and former Rep. Manny Diaz, who won the race.

Frank Artiles, the disgraced former state senator and a decades-long friend of Oliva’s, had posted on Perez’s Facebook page suggesting that he could expect to see retribution in how the cancer bill was handled, according to Political Cortadito, a blog run by former Miami Herald reporter Elaine De Valle. “Good luck on your cancer presumption bill next year… I see a 4 stop bill in your near future,” Artiles had written. (Artiles had resigned in 2017 after using racial slurs during the legislative session.)

In a further comment on De Valle’s blog, Artiles criticized the post but added, “Elections have consequences and the MDFD fire union needs to clean house.”





Omar Blanco, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1403 in Miami-Dade, had written openly to Oliva asking to discuss the bill last week, and said he was happy to hear the bill would now be heard. He declined to comment on the allegations Oliva had personal reasons tied to his union to oppose the bill.

“What I care is he responded to the families,” Blanco said. “That’s all we’ve ever asked for. That’s a step in the right direction.”

Oliva committed to bring the bill to the House floor Thursday morning during a conversation with Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban, whose department has spearheaded efforts to study and tackle cancer rates among firefighters. Oliva called Zahralban Tuesday morning, returning a message the fire chief had left about a week ago.

According to Zahralban, the conversation focused on what the Miami Fire Department has done to try to prevent and reduce cancer rates. “I walked him through all the initiatives we’d created,” the chief said. Those initiatives, he said, include the clean rooms where bunker gear is stored, a new “Miami clean cab design” that no longer stores bunker gear in compartments with firefighters, the exhaust systems installed throughout departments to remove noxious fumes as quickly as possible when engines are started, and a health and wellness program center run by firefighters to help detect early signs of cancer.

“What I explained to him was the fire department is committed to doing everything possible to lessen the risk to our members but there’s a missing piece: God forbid they do contract a form of identified cancer, it’s incumbent on our relationship with the state” to take care of them and their families, Zahralban said. “To be honest, we didn’t talk about politics for the most part. What we spoke about was the issue itself. I said ‘Mr. Speaker, can I get your commitment to push this to the floor?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ ”

