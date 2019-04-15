DeSantis wants controversial speakers to be welcome on Florida university campuses

Crowds disrupt white nationalist speech, yell “go home Spencer” Crowds gathered inside an auditorium and began chanting "go home Spencer" while white nationalist Richard Spencer tried to give a speech at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crowds gathered inside an auditorium and began chanting "go home Spencer" while white nationalist Richard Spencer tried to give a speech at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said all of Florida’s colleges and universities should adopt a resolution similar to the “Chicago principles,” a statement on campus free speech that declares all viewpoints should be allowed to be discussed on college campuses, even if they are ones students may “loathe” or find “deeply offensive.”





“We are here today to affirm our commitment to ensuring that all Florida’s public universities and colleges protect student speech and the open exchange of ideas on our campuses,” DeSantis said during a Monday news conference at Florida State University, flanked by the university’s president, John Thrasher, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran and Marshall Criser, chancellor of the state’s university system.

Scores of colleges and universities across the country have already adopted a version of this policy.

Notably, DeSantis addressed the topic of controversial speakers — an issue with which Florida is deeply familiar, after white nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida in October 2017 and had to cut his speech short after students in the audience drowned him out with chants like “black lives matter.”

“At an academic institution where you have a speaker expressing ideas, there’s no room for a heckler’s veto where you simply shout down or scream down a speaker so that they cannot articulate views,” DeSantis said, later adding that in Spencer’s case, the “best response” by students would have been “an empty auditorium.”

He added that he’s noticed “a trend” nationwide where universities have dis-invited certain speakers that espouse controversial opinions, such as conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, who has said that the majority of Muslims have been “radicalized” and tweeted “Israelis like to build. Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage.”

“I think that’s a sign of weakness on behalf of school administrators, and I think that demonstrates a lack of commitment to free exchange of ideas,” DeSantis said. “There can’t be a safe space in the business world.”

Last year, then-Gov. Rick Scott signed into law a prohibition on so-called “free speech zones,” or specific areas universities would set aside for student protest activities, which opponents said were overly restrictive of campus speech. Additionally, “a person whose expressive rights are violated” can sue universities under that law.

The announcement came at a time when bills are moving through the Florida Legislature (Senate Bill 1296 and House Bill 839) that would require each of the state’s public universities, to conduct an annual “assessment” looking at “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity at that institution.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, has pointed to a University of Colorado survey as the inspiration for the proposal, which surveyed students and faculty on whether they felt the school promoted an environment respectful of all people of all identities and opinions. As part of that survey, students and faculty were also asked to anonymously identify their race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sexual orientation and political party.