Should searching for a state university or college president be a secret process?

The Florida House is again looking to make searches for college and university presidents secret, claiming that they can’t find qualified applicants.





With no debate, a Florida House committee on Thursday approved a bill doing just that despite universal opposition from about a dozen people, including some university faculty and a student.

The bill (PCB SAC 19-02) would make large portions of the search process secret.

Names of applicants would be secret. Meetings to discuss or interview applicants would be secret. The names of finalists would be made public at least 30 days before a final vote, but the names of those not chosen would never be revealed.

It’s a revival of a 2017 bill that passed in the House but failed to get a hearing in the Senate. There is not yet a Senate version of this year’s bill.

Rich Templin, director of politics and public policy for the Florida AFL-CIO, questioned why there was a need to make the search processes secret when Florida’s colleges and universities are ranked so highly and touted by top officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott.

“If we are ranked No. 1 in the nation,” he said, “what is the need for putting this in the dark? What is the need for cutting people out of this process?”

There is a big presidential search currently underway at Miami Dade College, where longtime President Eduardo Padrón is retiring. DeSantis recently chose to overhaul the membership on the college’s Board of Trustees.

Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, said about half the states have restrictions on college president searches.

House State Affairs Committee Chair Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, whose committee introduced the bill, said it wasn’t because the state wasn’t finding enough good people.

“What we’re saying is we’re just trying to protect the process,” he said. “The idea is not to put them at a disadvantage compared to what other states are doing.”

But why the bill is coming up halfway through this year’s Legislative session, when some committees have already stopped meeting, is unclear.

“The timing really doesn’t mean anything,” Ingoglia said. “It’s just a bill that the House believes needs to be done.”

Even without the bill, the University of South Florida was recently criticized for using private recruiters to avoid releasing information about their search.