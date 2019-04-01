DeSantis nominates Scott Rivkees as Department of Health secretary and surgeon general

Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated Dr. Scott Rivkees, a University of Florida pediatrics professor, to become the state’s next surgeon general and secretary of the Department of Health, filling the last major secretary post in his new administration.
DeSantis, who made the announcement at the Sanford Fire Department Monday morning, cast Rivkees as a top-flight researcher and a highly accomplished leader who would successfully helm the state’s public health arm through ongoing issues, including opioid use and mental illness. He also noted potential threats like the Zika virus outbreak a few years prior: “It’s very important that we have an active Department of Health.”
DeSantis also announced Monday he was signing an executive order that day to take more steps to fight the opioid epidemic, including creating a statewide task force to develop a strategy for combating the opioid epidemic and re-establishing a discontinued Office of Drug Control in the governor’s office to help tackle statewide substance abuse prevention. That office had been discontinued by Gov. Rick Scott after he took office in 2011.
Rivkees, the pediatrics chair at the University of Florida, also directs its Child Health Research Institute, which has conducted pediatric research since 2006.
DeSantis’ selection for the state’s Department of Health had been two months in the making: One of the long delays in choosing a top physician for the state had been the governor’s insistence the state’s top physician support his stance on smoking medical marijuana. DeSantis had also said last week, at a mental health roundtable held at the Governor’s Mansion, that he had been focused on finding a good fit for the department who would address a multitude of the state’s health issues.
One of Rivkees’ first tasks will have to be filling several vacancies that remain at the top levels of the state Department of Health, including two of four top deputy secretary slots overseeing Health and the state’s network of County Health Systems.
Rivkees’ nomination, like all of the governor’s executive appointments, is also subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
But the top slot at the state’s Department of Health, which oversees the state’s public health efforts, has been plagued by turnover. Celeste Philip, the former surgeon general, was appointed formally by Gov. Rick Scott in May 2016 after her predecessor, John Armstrong, was forced to step down after he and other Scott appointees were not confirmed by the Senate over a breakdown in relations over Medicaid expansion. Armstrong, a former medical officer at the University of South Florida and a surgeon in the U.S. Army, had been in the position since 2012.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Comments