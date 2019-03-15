To drain Tallahassee ‘swamp,’ DeSantis hired people from Trump’s Washington world

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Florida voters are going to the polls, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, to select nominees to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott in an election that’s caught the attention of Trump. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File) Chris O'Meara AP