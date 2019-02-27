DeSantis endorses healthcare bill that encourages patients to shop for care

South Florida’s sprawling child welfare operations are likely to have new leadership in a matter of months, after a bruising year-long fight plagued by allegations that the selection process was marred by the appearance of conflicts of interest.

Citrus Health, a mental health nonprofit, won a recommendation Monday for a half-billion dollar contract to oversee child welfare cases in Miami-Dade and Monroe from the state Department of Children & Families, under the state’s privatized system where such cases are managed by a patchwork of “lead agencies.”