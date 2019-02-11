Parkland families push petitions for 2020 ban on assault weapons in Florida

Ban Assault Weapons Now Chairwoman Gail Schwartz, aunt of Parkland shooting victim Alex Schachter, submits petitions to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, as part of an initiative to put a ban on the sale of military-grade weapons on the 2020 ballot. With Schwartz at the Broward County Government Center in Fort Lauderdale are, from left; Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg; Debbie Hixon, widow of Parkland shooting victim Chris Hixon; and Mitch Dworet, father of Parkland shooting victim Nick Dworet. Amy Beth Bennett South Florida Sun Sentinel