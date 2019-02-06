‘A super slap in the face.’ Longtime advocates ridicule out-of-state pot czar pick

Her three-page résumé many only have the word “cannabis” twice but as of Wednesday, she’s Florida first pot czar.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced that Holly Bell, a Nashville consultant and banker who worked to help service the hemp and cannabis industry, will be the state’s first director of cannabis — a $110,000 per year job.
The director will be tasked with overseeing the department’s involvement in the state medical marijuana program, directing rule-making for edibles and being a patient advocate, Fried said at a press conference announcing her decision.
“As we all know, our department’s cannabis effort is our top priority,” Fried said. “The stakes are really high in our state to get this right. Studies show Florida can be the number one state for medical marijuana. Holly’s experience bringing people together to implement a vision makes her a bold and bright choice.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Bell, who is a “farm girl at heart” and has family roots in Florida, said she intends to keep the department’s progress moving forward.
When asked about what her first priority is, she said she’ll “need to do a lot of research.”
Read Next
Repeal of medical pot smoking ban clears first hurdle, but not without a fight
Some Floridians who work in the cannabis industry expressed their disappointment Wednesday, saying Bell is too green for the gig.
Bell, whose background is in banking, has been consulting in Tennessee since August. She most recently worked in Denver, where she spent two months writing educational content for the Safe Harbor Program, a financial services company that connects cannabis businesses with banks in Colorado.
Her application was one of a few dozen submitted for the role, a job opening that was never publicly listed on the department’s website. Among the applicants for the role were some of the medical cannabis industry’s best-known advocates.
Some of those candidates, including Bill Monroe, helped come up with the idea for the position at a private meeting with Fried in Orlando after her election.
Read Next
How should Florida reverse ban on smoking medical pot? State leaders don’t agree
“She said she was going to work hand in hand with us … then she goes and picks someone from out of state,” said Monroe, who once directed operations at 3 Boys Farm and now serves as an adviser to treatment centers across the state.
“It’s a slap in the face,” he said. “You spend years and years trying to build something up. You have people in power who seem to be on the advocate side, but then you go pick an outsider who has done no work in Florida.”
The new director, who has a combined two years of experience in the cannabis space, received a degree in agriculture economics from Purdue University in Indiana.
Josephine Cannella-Krehl said she was surprised someone with so little experience got picked, while she never got an interview.
“I’ve been involved in medical cannabis in Florida since before we had a program,” said Cannella-Krehl, who is a therapist and marijuana advocate, and also sits on the board of University of Florida’s hemp research program.
“I just have a big question mark on it, that’s all,” she said. “Expertise in medical cannabis and in hemp … I have that! It does make me sad.”
On her professional website, Bell had listed that she was on
“permanent assignment” as Florida’s director of cannabis, but the listing was removed by Wednesday morning.
In addition to the hire, Fried also announced a medical marijuana committee and a hemp advisory committee.
Long-time advocates, however, are skeptical of whether they’d join on.
Monroe said it’s baffling how Fried would hire Bell but still ask for the advocates’ help.
“Why she couldn’t pick from a pool of very qualified people is beyond me,” he said. “Then you’re going to have these boards and ask advocates to be on these boards and support her. It’s a slap in the face.”
Cannella-Krehl said if a role on the committee is voluntary, it’s disingenuous to include people you didn’t consider for the paid position.
Brett Puffenbarger, a long-time advocate who didn’t apply for the director role, said he feels betrayed by Fried, who stopped answering his phone calls after the election.
“We don’t want to help. None of us do,” he said. “Let them fail, that’s where I’m at with it.”
He added the out-of-state hire was “a super slap in the face.”
Puffenbarger was among the group of advocates who met with Fried in the fall and came up with the idea of a cannabis director. He said she asked them who they would choose, and they all endorsed Steve Edmonds, who has been in the hemp business for about two decades.
The advocate, who runs medical marijuana charity Bud for Vets, said
“We said if she picked the person from outside of Florida, she’s going to get crucified,” he said. “And she is.
Comments