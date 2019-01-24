Secretary of State Mike Ertel resigns after photos of him in blackface surface

Newly appointed Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel has resigned from office after photos of him posing as a female Hurricane Katrina victim in blackface were obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, the paper reported online Thursday.
According to the Democrat, the photos were taken in 2005, shortly after Ertel had become supervisor of elections in Seminole County, and depict Ertel in blackface, wearing a New Orleans Saints bandanna around his head and a shirt with the words “Katrina Victim” written on it.
In an email to DeSantis just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Ertel submitted his resignation “effective immediately.” Ertel had been named Dec. 28 to replace Ken Detzner, who had been in the role since 2012 under former Gov. Rick Scott.
In a statement, the governor’s office said it had accepted Ertel’s resignation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
