DeSantis to pursue sanctions against Airbnb over West Bank policy

The administration of new Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to sanction Airbnb over the home-sharing platform’s decision not to list properties in the West Bank, arguing that the policy violates a state law that prohibits Florida from doing business with companies that boycott Israel.
Florida’s State Board of Administration is preparing to propose at the end of the month that the popular tourism service be placed on a state list of scrutinized companies that boycott Israel, the Miami Herald has learned. The proposal — which would have to be approved by DeSantis and the state’s attorney general and chief financial officer, who serve as SBA trustees — could be damaging to Airbnb’s global reputation, harm its business in the state and perhaps even complicate plans to possibly take the company public.
DeSantis is expected to announce his own plans to punish the company during a scheduled visit to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Boca Raton headquarters Tuesday afternoon. The new Republican governor will also discuss a scheduled trade mission to the Middle East.
The announcements follow a campaign during which DeSantis frequently touted his support for Florida’s Jewish community and promised that his first out-of-state trip would be to Israel. While a member of Congress, DeSantis attended the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. He said during his inauguration speech last week that he was baptizing his son, Mason, with water his wife had bottled from the Sea of Galilee during their most recent trip to the Middle East.
The governor’s looming declarations — which could include a decision to ban all state employees from using Airbnb services — are not surprising.
DeSantis was harshly critical of Airbnb’s late November decision to de-list roughly 200 properties in the West Bank over concerns about the historical dispute between Palestinians and Israel over the Israeli-occupied territory. DeSantis, at the time the governor-elect, said he would look into what action his administration could take if Airbnb didn’t reverse its decision.
“Their choice may have been to exit the Florida market,” Jewish state Rep. Randy Fine, who will be in Boca Raton Tuesday, told the Orlando Sentinel in late November. “Florida has a pretty clear policy: If you boycott Israel, we boycott you.”
It’s not clear if DeSantis’ announcement Tuesday will be solely reserved for Airbnb, or if he will make a broader declaration regarding Florida’s laws and what’s known as the Boycott Sanction and Divest (BDS) movement. His press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Under Florida law, the state’s various funds cannot invest in companies that participate in a boycott of Israel, and local governments and agencies can’t contract with companies on the list. Airbnb has roughly 20,000 Israeli hosts and listings in Jerusalem, and the company says it has invested millions in Israel in support of its business. Reservations in the West Bank represented only a fraction of its revenue in the region.
“Airbnb is not boycotting Israel,” the company stated in November when it announced its decision to stop accepting reservations in the West Bank. “Airbnb does not support the BDS movement, any boycott of Israel, or any boycott of Israeli companies.”
But Florida law also warns that companies can be sanctioned for limiting their activities in Israeli-occupied territories if it’s done in a discriminatory matter, and the company has been sued in federal court over allegations that its West Bank prohibition is religious discrimination. It’s not yet clear if such a situation would complicate the memorandum of understanding that allows Airbnb to operate legally in Miami-Dade County.
