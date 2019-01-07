DeSantis promises lots of action on state Supreme Court, environment, local officials

Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis said he’d appoint a new Supreme Court justice Wednesday morning and roll out policies on smokable marijuana and the environment over the next few weeks.
“Within the next week, I think you’re going to have a lot to write about,” DeSantis told reporters Monday, the day before he’s to be sworn in as Florida’s 46th governor.
DeSantis said that he expects his announcement on the environment, an issue that was central to his campaign last year, to receive bipartisan support.
“I think it’s something that doesn’t really fall neatly on party lines, and when you have these tough elections, it’s good to be able to do some things that are not just red versus blue all the time,” he said.
He also warned that he is looking at removing “a number” of elected officials soon. Speculation has abounded that Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, whose office made a number of mistakes before, during and after the Parkland shooting, would be one of those people DeSantis is looking to remove.
“There will be executive actions on potentially a number of local officials within a relatively short time of taking office,” DeSantis said.
The goal, he said, is not to do it for political reasons, but to “get somebody in there that’s going to do a good job.”
“We’ll definitely have some actions on a number of different fronts,” he added. “I think you may be surprised at some of the fronts we’re looking at right now in that respect.”
The roughly 10-minute press conference was DeSantis’ only scheduled public interview during the two-day inaugural celebrations, and he seemed breezy and relaxed.
He joked that he’ll be using an airplane seized by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to get around the state, after outgoing Gov. Rick Scott, a multi-millionaire, sold the state planes upon taking office.
“I will not be traveling on my own private jet,” he joked. “If you look at my financial disclosures, it’s just the way it is. Somebody had asked me, ‘Oh, are you going to buy a house in Tallahassee? And I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a governor’s mansion.’
“ ‘I know, I just thought you’d maybe want another house.’
“I can’t just buy another house,” DeSantis said. “That’s just not the way it is.”
Later Monday afternoon, DeSantis said he was giving $150,000 in inaugural funds to a charity that helps the children whose parents were killed in combat.
Speaking before hundreds of military and first responders, DeSantis said the money was going to Operation 300, a nonprofit based in Port Salerno.
The charity hosts camps for children whose fathers were killed in combat, according to the charity’s website. DeSantis’ inaugural funds come from private and corporate donors, not taxpayers.
“Sometimes we don’t do as good a job of appreciating how serving in the military is a team effort that really affects the families,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis, a former U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General who served in Iraq and Guantanamo, choked up while reading the letter about fallen WWI soldier Martin A. Treptow. Treptow’s letter was also read by President Ronald Reagan during his inaugural address in 1981.
“We have people in this audience who have risked their lives, who have risked their lives in service of our country,” DeSantis said. “And so that, to me, is the essence of the American spirit.”
