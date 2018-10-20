Miami-Dade GOP chair apologizes for ‘unbecoming’ behavior during Shalala protest

Pro-Trump demonstrators gathered Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, outside a GOTV canvass launch in Coral Gables in protest against House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Donna Shalala, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and a planned appearance from California lawmaker Barbara Lee, who has drawn scorn from the Cuban-American community for her support of the island nation’s late dictator Fidel Castro. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com