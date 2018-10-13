Roads reopening, cell service slowly returning as Hurricane Michael recovery begins

After a brutal battering this week from Hurricane Michael, rescuers and supplies continued to flow into the most impacted regions as the Panhandle began to clear the first crucial 72 hours since the storm made landfall.
State officials said Saturday that search and rescue crews were now halfway through a more thorough, “secondary” push — involving searching through rubble and “shoring up” some collapsed buildings — to seek out the injured or dead in Hurricane Michael’s wreckage. Officials said they had searched about 25,000 structures and rescued nearly 200 people late Friday.
Local and state authorities had also collectively confirmed at least eight deaths related to Michael: three in Jackson County, four in Gadsden County and one in Clay County. But that count does not include Panama City and Mexico Beach, which were hardest hit.
In rural regions like heavily forested Jackson and Gadsden counties, trucks also continued to bring in supplies by ground after roads began to be cleared Thursday. Several roads west had reopened before the weekend, including Interstate 10 and Highway 90, and state emergency officials said they expected Highway 20 would also reopen soon as conditions around it receded to minor flooding.
And as trucks began to cart in supplies on rural, debris-clogged roads to places like Marianna and Chattahoochee, state officials said they were also trying to bolster communication across the Panhandle by helping improve cellular service.
Cell signal coverage had risen to 80 percent across the region by Saturday morning, though Bay County — which was hardest hit — still had signal coverage around only 30 percent. Thousands of people had been informally reported missing to local authorities, the Red Cross and the state, but officials said they hoped those numbers would decline somewhat as cell service improved and people could contact loved ones.
Nearly 264,000 also remained without power as of Saturday morning, though places less impacted by the storm like Tallahassee reported that two-thirds of customers were now able to turn the lights back on.
Four more counties were also added to parts of the state’s disaster declaration, which President Donald Trump had approved in 14 counties after Michael’s landfall Thursday. The declaration, which enables local communities to access federal funding and assistance across the Panhandle and Big Bend, now authorizes nine of those counties, up from five, to specifically access individual assistance, according to the state. The counties — Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor, Calhoun, Liberty, Gadsden and Jackson — include the coastal region hardest hit by Michael and inland counties that were pummeled when it moved north into Georgia.
Gov. Rick Scott was scheduled Saturday to participate in an air drop of supplies and food to Eastpoint in Franklin County, and survey damage on the ground in in Apalachicola, as well as Holmes, Washington and Gadsden counties.
