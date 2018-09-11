This HBO comedian ridiculed Florida’s clemency process. Rick Scott takes it seriously.

For only the third time this year, but this time under a withering national media glare, Florida sat in judgment of people who made mistakes and lost the right to vote.

With a packed house of felons, families and children in the Cabinet room of the state Capitol, Tuesday’s five-hour clemency hearing drew reporters and cameras from The Guardian, The Huffington Post, and NPR, among other outlets. Typically, the hearings attract one or two members of the Tallahassee press corps.

The hearing came two days after comedian John Oliver’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight” devoted a 13-minute segment to the Florida clemency system, calling it “absolutely insane” and mocking Gov. Rick Scott for creating “the disenfranchisement capital of America.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

It was the last time that Scott and the three Cabinet members held clemency hearings for convicted felons before November, when voters will decide whether to amend the Constitution to restore the right to vote to most felons after they have finished their sentences.

The proposal is Amendment 4 on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The lucky ones who became full citizens Tuesday include a small-town minister, a youth outreach expert who fights inner-city crime and a civilian worker for a county sheriff. Under a policy struck down by a federal judge but still in effect while Scott and the state appeal, anyone with a felony conviction in Florida must wait five years before petitioning the state to regain the right to vote, serve on a jury or possess a firearm.

The five-year waiting period was implemented by Scott, Attorney General Pam Bondi and two other Cabinet members after their election in 2010. A statewide petition drive collected nearly 1 million signatures to get Amendment 4 before voters this fall.

Scott, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson, has said he supports the existing system. With his support, the state is now appealing U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker’s decision to strike down the rights restoration system as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The HBO segment included a video clip of Scott defending the system’s arbitrariness, which was at the heart of the federal case.

“There’s absolutely no standards,” Scott says in the clip. “So we can make any decisions we want.”

About 90 cases were on Tuesday’s agenda, and Scott and Cabinet members approved some requests in which their staff had recommended denial, and that’s uncommon.

Anthony Benitez, 52, of Tampa, a carpenter with a college engineering degree, didn’t get his rights back, 11 years after he petitioned the state. He said he has overcome drug and alcohol problems that led to multiple DUIs and fights with police officers.

“This was all 21 years ago. I’m not the same person,” Benitez pleaded. The governor took Benitez’s case under advisement, with no action.

Scott peppered people with questions, such as when they stopped drinking or doing drugs, the ages of their children, and past run-ins with the law or unpaid fines.

“You’re no longer doing drugs?” Scott asked one man. “Why not?”

More than 10,000 cases are on a state waiting list. Florida has an estimated 1.5 million felons who have been permanently stripped of the right to vote, far more than any other state.

Many had substance abuse problems that led to crimes. Some never served prison time but were placed on probation and did service work.

Douglas Cobb is a pastor, a youth baseball coach and a devoted father in Dixie County whose drug abuse drove him to commit non-violent crimes a long time ago against family members and friends.





Cobb was granted a full pardon from Scott and the Cabinet with the help of a longtime friend, Dixie County Sheriff Dewey Hatcher, who vouched for his neighbor’s character.

“I’ve known Doug since he was a boy, and I remember when he came back to Dixie County from rehab,” Hatcher testified. “I’ve got all the confidence in him. If not, I wouldn’t be standing here.”

Hatcher has been sheriff for 18 years in a very conservative county and his office arrested Cobb, but the sheriff said Cobb deserves a second chance.

“I’m feeling awesome. I just thank God,” said Cobb, accompanied by his wife and three young children.

Speaking later to reporters, the sheriff said of Florida’s restoration process: “It should be easier. Until you go through this, you don’t know what an arduous process it is. A lot of people get discouraged. It takes a lot.”

He said all non-violent offenders should regain their rights automatically after completing their sentences.

The sheriff’s view brought a show of support on Twitter from a key senator in Florida, Republican Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg.

Amendment 4 does not distinguish between violent and non-violent felons, but people convicted of murder and sex crimes would not be eligible to regain their rights if it passes.

A group that supports the amendment, Floridians for a Fair Democracy based in Clearwater, spent $3.579 million in the week ending Aug. 31, with nearly all of the money spent on a “media buy,” which likely means TV advertising. The group has raised $14.4 million so far with large contributions from a number of wealthy out-of-state individuals and from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The permanent elimination of civil rights to felons has been in effect in the state for more than a century, under Republican and Democratic governors, and was lifted only during the four-year term of Charlie Crist, from 2007 to 2011.





Also receiving an unconditional pardon Tuesday: Trevon Simmons, 38, who now lives with his wife in North Carolina and runs a program in Fort Pierce, Fla., that helps young people stay out of trouble. The program is called Creating Tomorrow’s Leaders.

Simmons served seven years in prison for an armed holdup of a store and left prison in 2005. The police chief of Fort Pierce, sheriff of Port St. Lucie County and Rep. Larry Lee, D-Port St. Lucie, all supported the petition of Simmons, who took full responsibility for his past behavior and said he didn’t mind having to work for years to regain his rights.

“No matter your past, who you are and where you’re headed means a lot more,” Simmons said. “I wanted to vote in every election but couldn’t. It was like having to sit on the sidelines and watch a game you want to play in.”

Information from The News Service of Florida was used in this report.