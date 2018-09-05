Judge rules that governor’s travel plans, meeting schedule aren’t security secrets

A judge on Wednesday ordered Gov. Rick Scott to release about three months’ worth of meeting schedules and travel plans, and rejected his argument that the information should remain secret for security reasons.
Circuit Judge Charles Dodson in Tallahassee ruled in favor of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The group sued the governor in July demanding a complete copy of Scott’s calendars for the period beginning July 20, 2018, and ending on Oct. 31, 2018.
The period covered by the request includes most of the time leading up to election day, Nov. 6, where Scott is the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is a South Florida not-for-profit that serves thousands of HIV/AIDS patients in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. It recently lost a bid to renew a state Medicaid contract.
Scott claimed that the requested information that has not already been made public is protected by a public records exemption that covers surveillance techniques, procedures and personnel.
But Dodson, in a court order issued Wednesday, said that exemption in state law is under a sub-category called “agency investigations,” and that AHF’s request “does not concern an agency investigation.”
“Requesting his travel information is not exempt under the cited exemption,” the judge wrote.
Dodson gave Scott’s office 10 days, or until Sept. 15, to provide the requested information, which also includes campaign and fund-raising events Scott plans to participate in between July 20 and Oct. 31 .
Throughout his nearly eight years in office, Scott has routinely redacted or removed information from his schedule, even long after events have taken place, citing the same surveillance exemption.
