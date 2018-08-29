FILE - In this July 31, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Florida’s candidates for governor are already making Trump a general election issue even before voters pick nominees on Tuesday, Aug. 28. Trump inserted himself into the middle of Florida’s governor’s race by picking sides in the Republican primary, giving a boost to DeSantis and handing Democrats a strategy to beat him in November if he wins Tuesday’s primary. (.AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
FILE - In this July 31, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Florida’s candidates for governor are already making Trump a general election issue even before voters pick nominees on Tuesday, Aug. 28. Trump inserted himself into the middle of Florida’s governor’s race by picking sides in the Republican primary, giving a boost to DeSantis and handing Democrats a strategy to beat him in November if he wins Tuesday’s primary. (.AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File) Chris O'Meara AP
FILE - In this July 31, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Florida’s candidates for governor are already making Trump a general election issue even before voters pick nominees on Tuesday, Aug. 28. Trump inserted himself into the middle of Florida’s governor’s race by picking sides in the Republican primary, giving a boost to DeSantis and handing Democrats a strategy to beat him in November if he wins Tuesday’s primary. (.AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File) Chris O'Meara AP

State Politics

Gillum, blasted by President Trump on Twitter, says @ me next time

By David Smiley

dsmiley@miamiherald.com

August 29, 2018 09:25 AM

In politics, there is no rest for the weary.

Less than 12 hours after the general election ballot was set in the race for Florida governor, President Donald Trump began the general election right where he left off in the primary – campaigning for Republican Congressman and gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis.

In an early morning tweet, POTUS launched a bomb at Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum, calling the Tallahassee mayor a “failed socialist.”

“Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream… a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs”.

Gillum quickly shot back, needling the president for not directly mentioning his Twitter handle in his tweet so that he could immediately see it.

“What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at http://AndrewGillum.com. Also, @ me next time, @realDonaldTrump

Trump is firmly behind DeSantis, a conservative congressman who has been a staunch defender of the president. The president is a prolific tweeter. Gillum’s social media team, meanwhile, is no slouch. Perhaps this will be a harbinger of things to come.

Mayor Gillum stopped at Manatee's Democratic headquarters and the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections as part of his statewide bus tour.

By

  Comments  