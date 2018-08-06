A Miami-Dade Elections worker marks a group of absentee ballots. Florida’s primary elections for governor and other offices is Aug. 28, although absentee voting has already begun.
A Miami-Dade Elections worker marks a group of absentee ballots. Florida’s primary elections for governor and other offices is Aug. 28, although absentee voting has already begun. Alan Diaz AP
A Miami-Dade Elections worker marks a group of absentee ballots. Florida’s primary elections for governor and other offices is Aug. 28, although absentee voting has already begun. Alan Diaz AP

State Politics

Café con politics podcast: the Florida governor’s race

By David Smiley

dsmiley@miamiherald.com

August 06, 2018 12:42 PM

On the newest episode of the Miami Herald’s Cafe con Politics podcast, Mary Ellen Klas, bureau chief of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau, joins us to break down the race for Florida governor and whether Florida Republicans are embracing a post-ideological future under President Donald Trump.

Topics discussed include: what Trump’s endorsement of Rep. Ron DeSantis means for the race and for the Florida Republican party, Gwen Graham’s slow-but-steady approach to the top of the Democratic primary and Jeff Greene’s king-maker promise to the Democratic party.

  Comments  