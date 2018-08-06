Café con politics podcast: the Florida governor’s race

On the newest episode of the Miami Herald’s Cafe con Politics podcast, Mary Ellen Klas, bureau chief of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau, joins us to break down the race for Florida governor and whether Florida Republicans are embracing a post-ideological future under President Donald Trump.
Topics discussed include: what Trump’s endorsement of Rep. Ron DeSantis means for the race and for the Florida Republican party, Gwen Graham’s slow-but-steady approach to the top of the Democratic primary and Jeff Greene’s king-maker promise to the Democratic party.
