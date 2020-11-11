First phase of recount in razor-thin Miami state Senate race to wrap up Wednesday

The Miami-Dade Elections Department in Doral slowly filled Tuesday, as television reporters, lawyers and campaign representatives for the candidates running in Senate District 37 filed in for what was the start to a long week.

All eyes were on the Senate race, the very last state race to be called in Florida’s 2020 election cycle.

Tuesday marked the start of a machine recount for the razor-thin race between incumbent Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, who was elected to the seat in 2016, and Republican Ileana Garcia, who leads. The race has come down to just 33 votes. The recount continues Wednesday.

After 10 hours of counting Tuesday, the margin widened to 33 from 31 the day prior, after a two overseas ballots came in Tuesday with votes for Garcia.

In Florida, the law requires an automatic machine recount if the vote margin is less than .5% and a hand recount if it is less than .25%. The District 37 recount is the first recount for new machines purchased by Miami-Dade County in 2019 as an upgrade in preparation for the presidential election. The machines will be tasked with counting more than 215,000 ballots across 183 precincts.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tuesday morning the machines were tested, approved and then fed thousands of vote-by mail and Election Day ballots. The machines work by separating the ballots into three stacks: Ballots that can be read, ballots that cannot be read and need to be duplicated on a fresh ballot and ballots that have “over-votes” and “under-votes,” meaning ballots that record multiple choices for District 37 or no choices.

The ballots that are duplicated are presented before the canvassing board, which reviews them in front of elections attorneys. The over-votes and under-votes are set aside to be reviewed one by one during the hand recount process, when the canvassing board will try to determine the voter’s intent. Sometimes an under-vote means the voter filled in the bubble too light for the machine to pick up. An over-vote may mean someone made a wrong choice, crossed it out, and filled out their proper choice instead of asking for a fresh ballot.

Because of social-distancing recommendations set by the county, the pre-approved interested parties could not gather in the tabulation room but instead request to be escorted in and observe in small groups behind a strip of red barricade tape.

Early voting ballots will be tabulated Wednesday and a manual recount is expected to begin Thursday morning.

The recount for District 3, which includes Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest, was delayed from Sunday due to Tropical Storm Eta, putting the pressure on election workers to finish their work before Thursday’s deadline, when machine recount results must be sent to Secretary of State Laurel Lee.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Lee can then call for a manual, or “hand” recount.

The manual recount will be a crucial aspect of the process, given the similarity of the names of José Javier Rodríguez and Alex Rodríguez, the no-party candidate who got more than 6,000 votes in the race despite not campaigning. Democrat attorneys say they expect there to be what is called an “over count” of ballots where voters may have chosen Alex Rodriguez’s name, realized their mistake, and crossed it out in favor of the Democrat incumbent instead of asking for a new ballot.

Republican attorneys expect Garcia to maintain her lead.

“You never know when you’re getting into a manual, but statistically speaking, we’re feeling pretty good,” said Garcia attorney Robert Fernandez.