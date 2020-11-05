Margin narrows to 18 votes in Miami-Dade Senate race. Problem ballots to be reviewed.

Overnight, 20 more votes have been counted in the razor-thin race for Miami-Dade County’s Senate District 37.

Miami Democratic state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez narrowed the gap by three votes, and is now trailing Republican challenger Ileana Garcia by just 18 votes.

The narrowing margin of votes — a total of 0.01% — means a likely recount in the race for the seat Rodríguez won four years ago and was fighting to defend. District 37 includes Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest, and is made up of about 36% registered Democrats and 31% Republicans.

Counting ballots

Miami-Dade election officials on Wednesday afternoon identified 239 provisional ballots cast in Senate District 37. The ballots are set aside and will be counted only when eligibility is determined and approved by election officials.

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,068 vote-by-mail ballots cast in Miami-Dade were flagged as invalid because of issues like a missing signature, mismatched signature, or other errors that required a cure affidavit Miami-Dade Deputy Supervisor of Elections Suzy Trutie told the Miami Herald on Thursday morning. Trutie did not have the breakdown yet on how many of those ballots were cast for District 37.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Thursday to fix or “cure” an error on their ballot if it is rejected. To do so, they will need to submit a provisional ballot cure affidavit to their elections office for consideration to have their vote count. Provisional ballots are meant to provide backup for in-person voters if there’s a question about their eligibility when they show up to vote. Vote-by-mail ballots can also be rejected for not having a signature or not having a matching signature.

The Miami-Dade County canvassing board meets at 5 p.m., when mail ballots and provisional ballots with issues will be reviewed and either accepted or rejected.

Christian Ulvert, an adviser to the Rodríguez campaign, said in a statement that “the very best of our democracy is being witnessed as voters are having their votes count and their voices heard in the electoral process.”

On Friday, the board will meet again to review all mail ballot cures ahead of a final result certification. On Monday and Tuesday, it is likely Supervisor of Elections Christina White will move forward with scheduling the machine and manual recounts of ballots cast in District 37.

A machine recount means damaged or crumpled ballots are duplicated, and all ballots are re-scanned and counted. Then, the total votes cast according to the machines, are compared with the votes the county initially reported Tuesday night and into Wednesday. If the numbers match up, the vote was reported accurately in the eyes of the county. And if the margin is larger than 0.25%, the results will be considered official.

If the threshold after this second round of counting drops below 0.25%, however, the county can order a manual recount.

A manual recount means the canvassing boards count each over-vote and under-vote by hand. An over-vote means the voter picked more choices than allowed on their ballot. An under-vote means the voter made no choice or fewer than the number of allowable choices on the ballot.

The recount can be canceled if the losing candidate requests or if the number of over-votes and under-votes is less than the number of votes needed to change the election outcome.