First Lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach on Election Day. ‘I wanted to come here’

First Lady Melania Trump went to a Palm Beach precinct on Election Day to cast her vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Video taken by WPTV-Channel 5 shows a maskless Trump arriving to her precinct at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center at 340 Seaview Ave, in Palm Beach just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Palm Beach County’s Supervisor of Elections Office told the Miami Herald at the beginning of early voting that while masks are required at all times, voters will not be turned away from the polling center if they refuse to wear a mask. It’s not clear whether she put on a mask inside the building to vote.

Both the first lady and President Donald Trump are registered to vote in Florida, using their Mar-A-Lago club address. The president voted at the Palm Beach County main library in West Palm Beach during early voting Oct. 24.

Why didn’t the first lady vote with her husband?

“I wanted to come here to vote today,” she told reporters, according to Local 10.