Post office still working on backlog of 180,000 pieces of mail, including some ballots

The U.S. Postal Service said in a court filing late Monday that around 180,000 delayed pieces of mail have been discovered at a South Miami-Dade County post office where dozens of undelivered ballots were found Friday.

An additional 15 ballots were found Saturday and Sunday for a total of 62 ballots discovered at the Princeton Post Office near Homestead, the court filing said.

With Election Day one day away, postal employees were still sorting through mail at the Princeton facility Monday, according to the filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. No additional ballots had been found Monday.

The filing said all but one of the 62 ballots have been delivered, though it wasn’t clear how many had already been filled out by voters and how many had never even been delivered to voters.

After approximately 48 ballots were found Friday, officials said six of those had already been filled out and were brought to the Miami-Dade elections department, while the remainder hadn’t been sent to voters yet and were delivered to 24 people who hadn’t already voted.

(The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said Saturday morning that 48 ballots had been found Friday; Monday’s court filing said the number was 47.)

“Postal Service employees are working to deliver this mail as quickly as possible,” said the court filing, which was entered shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Attorneys for USPS said just one of the 62 ballots had yet to be delivered — a ballot mailed to a house in a new development “that did not have a mail receptacle” and where no one was home. The ballot was returned to sender after multiple attempts to deliver it, the court filing said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday evening how much mail at the Princeton facility, if any, still needs to be sorted. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service in South Florida, Debbie Fetterly, referred the Miami Herald to other USPS representatives who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

In a court filing Sunday, lawyers for the plaintiffs in the Washington, D.C., lawsuit against USPS said the agency had indicated Sunday afternoon that “all backlogged mail should be delivered” by close of business Monday.

The filing Monday by USPS didn’t specify whether that goal had been achieved, stating: “The Postal Service has committed additional staff to the facility to clear any backlog and to address any other concerns.”

Scott Pierce, the Special Agent in Charge for the USPS Inspector General’s Southern Area Field Office, said he wasn’t sure how much mail is left to be sorted in Princeton, but that USPS should provide that information.

“That’s something the Postal Service absolutely has to answer,” Pierce said in a text message. “They obviously know better than anyone.”

The court filing said dozens of postal service workers have descended on the office to address the backlog that first came to light publicly Friday. Among the team working to sort and deliver mail from the facility were 23 regular mail carriers for the office, 18 additional carriers, and 35 other USPS employees and managers.

“Investigations were commenced promptly, and are ongoing,” the court filing said. “The Office of the [Inspector] General is investigating; Postal Inspectors are investigating; and management is investigating.”

Pierce told the Herald on Sunday that his team planned to sweep “several” other mail facilities in Miami-Dade County to search for undelivered ballots before Election Day, but he didn’t disclose how many facilities or which ones would be searched.

On Monday, Pierce said investigators had “not found anything major at this point” at other facilities.