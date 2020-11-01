Campaigns rallying South Floridians to cast ballots on last day of early voting

On the Day of the Dead, political campaigns are looking to energize South Floridians who have not yet cast ballots and get them to the polls on the last day of early voting.

A full docket of events for Sunday, from Souls to the Polls to a scheduled late-night appearance by President Donald Trump, highlight Florida’s role as a major battleground in the election. A crucial 29 electoral votes are at stake, and those campaigning for Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are looking for one last push before Election Day.

A cornerstone to a Florida victory: Miami-Dade County, dense with voters and an array of Republican and Democratic coalitions that could prove decisive in a state where the margin of victory could be slim.

Mana Wynwood is hosting a “Todos Con Biden” concert from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in one of Miami’s trendiest redeveloped art districts that was once the center of the city’s Puerto Rican population. Trump supporters are organizing a boat parade in Biscayne Bay off the 79th Street Causeway around midday, a flotilla that will head down to the downtown waterfront. Souls to the Polls events across the region and a 5 p.m. march outside County Hall in downtown Miami aim to mobilize Black and Hispanic voters, a key demographic to a Democratic victory. Then late Sunday — late enough to push a countywide curfew — Trump is expected to land at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport for a rally.

As of Sunday morning, the advantage Democrats have had in ballots cast slimmed to about 94,000 votes, a gap that has continued to close for days as Republican turnout increased during early voting.

Sunday’s sprint of get-out-the-vote events, full of appearances by candidates further down the ballot, follows a Saturday appearance by Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, at Florida International University’s South Campus in West Miami-Dade.