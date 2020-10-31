Gloomy weather and tension mark South Florida’s last weekend of early voting

The last weekend of early voting in South Florida comes with gloomy weather and tension.

Democrats, in particular, are relying on the final days of early voting to shore up their now-slipping lead in voter turnout against Republicans. Any hope for a “landslide” victory requires a surge of voters, especially Black and Hispanic voters, which Democrats are hoping to snag with the multiple Souls to the Polls events over the weekend.

The events include musical performances, appearances by comedians and giveaways in an attempt to energize voters to early vote after church services.

Also on Saturday, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled to campaign in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Polls opened everywhere at 7 a.m. Saturday, and there was already a large turnout of political supporters and voters decked out in foul weather gear at the Davie-Cooper City library at 7:30 a.m. as a line of showers moved through and tested their resolve.

Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross, who is running for re-election, was there with his sign and coffee, greeting arrivals and thanking them for voting.

“The turnout has been very encouraging,” he said.

The line already snaked around the building with voters socially distanced under umbrellas and jackets and wearing masks.

Almost all the campaign supports were complying, too, except for one man circulating through the parking lot. He wore a MAGA hat and was handing out leaflets but not wearing a mask.

When someone said he should have a mask on, he responded with a loud, “So?”

This story will be updated throughout the day.