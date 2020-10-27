Did you encounter any problems when trying to vote in South Florida? We want to know.

People stand on line to vote on first day of early voting for the general election at Shenandoah Branch Library located at 2111 SW 19th St. on Monday, October 19, 2020, in Miami, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The 2020 election is unlike any we’ve seen before, from how campaigns have had to overhaul their voter outreach to the historic level of mail-in and in-person early voting. But in one way, this year is just like any other election: things can often go wrong when trying to cast your ballot.

We’re on the lookout for any problems that have kept people from voting in South Florida, such as long lines, changed voting locations, machine errors, voter intimidation and more that we probably haven’t even considered. That’s where you come in.

Have you encountered any problems when trying to cast your ballot in South Florida, whether voting early or on Election Day? Tell us what happened by filling out the submission form below, and we’ll be sure to look into it — and whether it’s happening for other folks, too. Your story could help us hold local governments accountable and ensure the integrity of our elections right up to when polls close on Nov. 3.

Can’t see the form? Click here.

Loading…

