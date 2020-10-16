Tyler Perry aims to get over 250,000 Black Florida residents voting in new election effort

As election day comes closer and more initiatives are popping up to get as many voters to the polls as possible, Tyler Perry is throwing his hat in the ring with a new campaign that is aiming to get hundreds of thousands of Black Florida residents voting.

Tyler Perry and the Equal Ground Education Fund have teamed up to launch “Souls to the Polls”, a socially-distanced voting campaign that aims to educate and increase turnout of Black voters in Florida.

“A national pandemic, racial tensions, blatant disregard for black bodies and a presidential election that can’t be won without the votes of Black folks have shaped the way we connect with voters,” said Jasmine Burney-Clark founder of the Equal Ground Education Fund.

Souls to the Polls will be an amalgamation of what the fund is calling “Park & Praise” events held in 25 counties across Florida, this includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. In the past, these events occurred in urban centers but has been expanded this year, according to the non-profit.

These events will be held during the final two-weekends leading up to Election Day.

At a “Park & Praise” event, an attendee can stay in their car as they pull in and drop off their vote by mail ballot. After, they can listen to community and local faith leaders, gospel choirs, elected officials and political candidates and musical entertainment.

Equal Ground’s is spending half-a-million dollars on this campaign, which is partially funded by Perry, according to the non-profit. Equal Ground is a Black-led non-partisan non-profit that works on building Black political power in Florida.

The duo are targeting over 250,000 Black voters, which is about 6.88% of Florida’s Black population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data in 2019.

“Despite Florida’s historical disenfranchisement of Black voters our voices will be heard whether we vote by mail or early,” Burney-Clark said. “Our work to provide robust voter education and ensure that accurate information reaches our communities is the highest priority and is what this partnership with Tyler Perry is going to do.”

While exact dates, locations and times haven’t been announced yet, those interested can visit their website at www.SoulsToThePolls.com.

