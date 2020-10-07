Are you worried because you haven’t received your vote-by-mail ballot? Here’s what to do

Have you been checking your mailbox daily for your ballot and still haven’t received it?

Elections officials urge voters to keep track of their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election by checking their online tracking systems.

“We as a voter have a responsibility to make sure our vote is counted,” said Roberto Rodriguez a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

Voters who requested a vote-by-mail ballot — the deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 24 — and didn’t receive it may request another one if there is enough time.

Voters can also cast their ballot during early voting or on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Miami-Dade Elections Department mailed out more than 530,000 ballots. More than 570,000 mail ballots have already been requested in Miami-Dade, up from 400,000 in the 2016 presidential election.

Miami-Dade County:

All you need to do is input your name and birthday into this Miami-Dade website. Once in, you can check your mail ballot status, but that isn’t the only thing you can do.





Say the status of your ballot says received and you never got it? You can request another ballot from the website. There is a limit of two ballots per person so keep that in mind. You can also see where you can vote if you just want to switch to early voting.

If you have any questions, 305-499-8683.

Broward County:

Broward’s elections office website works in a similar way to Miami-Dade’s.

First step is to go to this website, fill in the required information and check the status of your mail ballot. Once again, if it says received and you haven’t gotten it, you can request a new ballot from the website.

The elections office says ballots are mailed to voters between 40 and 33 days before an election.

If you have any questions, call 954-357-7050.

Monroe County:

Visit this website to start the ballot search process.

Once you put in the required information, you can find the status of your ballot. As in Miami-Dade and Broward, you can also request another mail ballot from the website.

If you have any questions, call 305-292-3416.

Palm Beach County:

To start the process, visit this Palm Beach elections office website.

Once there, you can check the status of your ballot and request a new one, if necessary.

In Palm Beach, voters have until no later than 5 p.m. on the 10th day before the election to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

If you have any questions, call 561-656-6208.