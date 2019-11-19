Alex Diaz de la Portilla has large early lead in Miami District 1 commission race

Alex Diaz De La Portilla, center, celebrated with supporters after receiving the most votes for the Miami commission seat representing District 1 on Nov. 5. Early returns in the runoff showed him ahead of Miguel Gabela by a large margin. Special for the Miami Herald

Early results from Tuesday’s runoff election in Miami show former state senator Alex Diaz de la Portilla with a significant lead over his opponent in the race to represent Miami City Commission’s District 1.

With mail ballots and early voting tallied, Diaz de la Portilla was about 20 percentage points ahead of Miguel Angel Gabela, an auto parts retailer who is running for a commission seat for the third time. Diaz de la Portilla has also lost previous runs for higher elected offices — two campaigns for positions in the Florida Legislature and a run for a County Commission seat in 2018.

The two men ran to represent one of Miami’s most diverse and working-class areas. District 1 stretches from the Health District around Jackson Memorial Hospital to Flagami, with Allapattah and Grapeland Heights in between. The outgoing commissioner, Wifredo “Willy” Gort, is term-limited this year.

Diaz de la Portilla was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 5 election, though he did not receive the 50%+ one vote to win the election outright. Gabela came in second.

