This group of democratic candidates seems to bicker more than last night’s candidates
While there was a fair share of bickering and talking over each other in the first night of the Democratic debates, the second night has seen a substantial increase in the first 30 minutes.
Every topic introduced by moderators Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and José Díaz-Balart has been met by candidates talking over each other
From health care to taxes to student debt, all subjects have led to bickering. The candidates fueling the bickering the most are Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Eric Swalwell and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
It became so extreme at one point, Sen. Kamala Harris yelled, “Hey guys, America does not want to see a food fight. They want to hear what we’re going to do to put food on their table.”
After this and some moderator prodding, the debates for now is running more smoothly with less talking over each other.
