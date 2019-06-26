Elections
How many times was Miami mentioned during the first Democratic debate?
Many topics and places were touched on during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate., which took place in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
Miami made it into the conversation twice.
The first time the city was addressed involved climate change. Moderator Rachel Maddow asked Jay Inslee whether his plan would include Miami, which is facing climate issues like high heat and rising sea levels.
Inslee responded by saying the nation is in a “climate crisis, an emergency.” However, Inslee did not specifically say whether Miami is included in his plan.
The second time was in a question asked by Maddow to Julian Castro. She said 70% of Miami is “Latino” and wanted to know how Castro felt about the state of the Latino community as the only Latino candidate.
He said as president he would work in the interest of the Latino community.
While Miami may have been notably absent from the debates, Spanish played a larger role.
Castro made some of his final comments in the debate in Spanish — as did Cory Booker.
And during the debate, Spanish was also used twice by Beto O’Rouke, and once by moderator José Díaz-Balart.
