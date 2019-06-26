Second half of Democratic debates was stalled by technical issues. Trump weighed in.

View of the stage for the first NBC Democratic Presidential Primary Debates for the 2020 elections taking place at he Arsht Center, in Miami on Wednesday June 26, 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

As moderators Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd took the stage for the second half of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, an issue arose.





The microphones went on the fritz while they were presenting the ground rules.

Candidates were not able to hear the new moderators, but instead were hearing the original three moderators.

The debate was put on hold while the issue was addressed.

After a few minutes off-air, the microphones were fixed and the debates resumed.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the “breakdown” by saying NBC and MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves.