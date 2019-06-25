The Democratic debates will impact traffic in Miami. Here’s what you need to know

The City of Miami Police traffic control specialist Taquell Pugh directing traffic at the intersection of SE 2nd Street and SE 3rd Avenue in downtown Miami on Thursday, April 12, 2018. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

As the nation prepares for the first Democratic debates, Miami drivers should prepare for the traffic it will bring.

Although the debates start at 9 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, road closures will begin hours before that.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast 13th and Northeast 14th streets will be completely closed in both directions from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Miami police said. All traffic heading north and south will be rerouted.

If you are heading north, you will be rerouted to Northeast 11th Street and continue to Northeast First Avenue to continue going north.

If you are heading south, you will be rerouted to Northeast 15th Street and then travel west to Northeast Second Avenue or east to North Bayshore Drive.

One westbound lane will also be closed between North Bayshore Drive and Biscayne Boulevard until June 28.

If you are planning to participate in a demonstration, there are scheduled times for both days, police said. Demonstrations will take place at the corner of North Bayshore Drive and Northeast 14th Street.

If you’re attending the debate, the Arsht Center is recommending to use a rideshare app due to all the traffic that will surround the center. Be warned: valet parking will not be offered.

If you do drive to the debate, the center recommends the Omni Garage, which is about a block away. There are three other parking areas closer to the center that will also be open.