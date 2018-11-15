Broward County finishes machine recount with minutes to spare

With just minutes to go before the deadline, Broward County has finally finished recounting every vote.

Although the bulk of the recount was completed around 1 a.m. Thursday, staffers spent the rest of the day duplicating and counting just under 400 ballots.

Duplication happens when there’s a physical problem with the ballot — like a rip or coffee stain — or the canvassing board needs to clarify voter intent — like when voters make unclear scribbles instead of filling in a bubble. First the judges check that the ballot needs to be duplicated, including adding sticky notes with their ruling on voter intent, then the staff copies over the votes to a new ballot.

The judges get to compare the new and old ballots again for accuracy before the new ballot is counted and the old ballot is trashed.

Because the margins were under .5 percent, three races were machine recounted: the gubernatorial race between Andrew Gillum and Ron Desnatis; the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott; and the commissioner of agriculture race between Nikki Fried and Matt Caldwell.

If the recount results shows that any of the races fall below a .25 percent margin, they’re state-mandated to enter a manual recount. The secretary of state has yet to announce the start of the manual recount, which would likely only include the senate race and the agricultural race.

Broward isn’t the last large county to finish. Palm Beach, which suffered machine meltdowns and a slew of lost ballots, didn’t make the state’s deadline. The machines could only count one race at a time, and the supervisor of elections had repeatedly said her county wouldn’t make the deadline.

A handful of smaller counties didn’t make the deadline, either. Because they didn’t finish on time, the original results reported on Nov. 10 will be counted instead.