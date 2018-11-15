Judge gives thousands of voters with rejected ballots time to fix signature problems

A federal judge has ordered Florida’s 67 elections supervisors to give thousands of voters whose ballots were rejected over mismatched signatures another two days to fix the problem and have their votes counted toward the results of the 2018 midterms.

Judge Mark Walker ruled early Thursday that the state’s elections offices have unconstitutionally applied the law that lays out the methods for voters to “cure” problematic signatures on absentee and provisional ballots. More than 3,700 such ballots were rejected this year after canvassing boards deemed that a signature on an envelope containing a mail-in or provisional ballot did not match the signature the state had on file for the voter.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The campaign of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson sued last week to invalidate the signature rejection process. Walker, in a 34-page order, granted a temporary injunction to the Nelson campaign and issued a directive to the state’s supervisors of elections that voters with mismatched signatures be given until 5 p.m. Saturday to cure the problem. Previously, voters had until the day before the election to fix the signature issue.

It’s unclear if Walker’s order will affect Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline for supervisors of elections to turn in the results from their state-mandated recounts of the U.S. Senate race between Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott, the governor’s race, commissioner of agriculture’s race and any other down-ballots contests that required a recount.

Neither is it yet clear exactly how many ballots were rejected over mismatched signatures, since the state had totals from only 45 of Florida’s 67 counties during a hearing in Walker’s Tallahassee courtroom Wednesday. But Nelson trails Scott by more than 12,500 votes and almost certainly won’t be able to make up that difference based on ballots made valid through Walker’s ruling.

Walker, however, is set to hear lawsuits challenging the state’s process for counting overvotes and undervotes and seeking to extend the deadline for supervisors of elections to submit their recount totals. Nelson’s campaign is also hoping to make up ground through the counting of thousands of overvotes and undervotes.

Scott’s campaign says they will appeal the order.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.