Miami-Dade vote recount continues around-the-clock

The recount at Miami-Dade County’s Elections Department is continuing around the clock. The recount team includes about 60 workers, assigned to 12-hour shifts, who bring out stacks of ballots in cardboard boxes for the others to scan and tabulate.
“For now, we’re going to continue 24/7 operations,” Elections Department spokesperson Roberto Rodriguez said. “We want to ensure that we hit the Thursday, 3 p.m. deadline.”
That could change. “We want to get a full day under our belts, see where we’re at, and then adjust,” Rodriguez added. “Maybe at the end of the day, when we hit 24 hours, we say, ‘Oh, we’re halfway through.’ ”
The machine recount of the 813,000 ballots cast in Miami-Dade, the most populous county in the state, began just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. Recounts must be finished by 3 p.m. on Thursday for the revised totals to be reflected in the official results.
Elections Supervisor Christina White said she had to order high-speed ballot counting machines from Omaha in order to meet the Thursday recount deadline. She was planning 24-hour shifts, at least initially.
The county’s canvassing board, buoyed on Sunday morning by Krispy Kreme donuts, oversees the recount.
When a worker encounters an issue with a ballot, like physical damage, the department duplicates the ballot and shows it to the canvassing board. The board — comprised of White and county judges Victoria Ferrer, Andrew S. Hague and Tanya Brinkley — ensures that “the integrity of the ballot has been maintained,” Rodriguez said.
“I have full confidence in Christina White, a professional who heads our county’s Elections Department, and know that the department will continue to perform in an outstanding manner,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a statement on Saturday. “With over 813,000 ballots to scan and tabulate in five days this will be an extraordinary effort. Every necessary resource is in place to ensure that we comply with state law by the prescribed legal deadline.”
On Saturday morning, several dozen protesters gathered outside the Miami-Dade’s Election Department headquarters in Doral to demand all ballots — including the 266 found in a mail-sorting facility in Opa-locka — be counted. But late-arriving ballots are typical after an election, said department spokeswoman Suzy Trutie. County election offices can only count mail-in ballots that arrive by the time polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, according to state law.
Of the county’s 413,000 ballots sent out by mail, just over 143,000 had not been returned as of Sunday morning.
Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordered the recounts after receiving unofficial vote tallies from the state’s 67 elections departments on Saturday. The recounts were automatically triggered because vote totals in the races between Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson for Senate, Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum for governor, and Matt Caldwell and Nikki Fried for commissioner of agriculture and consumer services were separated by less than half a percentage point.
