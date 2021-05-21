Marco Rubio is skeptical of a Jan. 6 commission, Rick Scott ‘completely’ opposed

Florida U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Rick Scott Getty Images

More and more Senate Republicans are coming out against a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Florida Sen. Rick Scott is among them.

Scott told Spectrum News on Thursday he “completely” opposes the creation of the commission because he said it would become partisan.

“The FBI is doing their job,” Scott said. “They have already arrested people for breaking into the Capitol. What people did that day — I was here — is despicable. They need to be held accountable, the FBI is doing their job. We don’t need a commission where people will act in a partisan manner.”

He added: “What value are they going to add?”

While the FBI has investigated individuals and groups involved in the planning and execution of the violent attack on Congress, the commission would dig deeper into failures of the country’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies to prevent the attempted insurrection. The commission would also have subpoena power to investigate the factors that influenced the rioters and would be tasked with providing recommendations to prevent future acts of domestic terrorism.

Thirty-five Republicans, including two from Florida, joined House Democrats to pass a bill Wednesday to create the commission, which was negotiated for months with input from GOP lawmakers. The compromise legislation would have equal representation from both parties on a 10-member panel.

The bill has faced fierce criticism from former President Donald Trump, who was impeached by the House in January for inciting the attack. Most Republicans have chosen to side with Trump and against the creation of a commission modeled after a similar panel that convened after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

More than 400 people in 40 states have been arrested in the federal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, according to a U.S.A. Today tally. Four protesters died amid the violence and about 140 officers from the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department in Washington were injured by the mob, some while trying to protect members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence after the building was breached.

Scott was one of seven Republican senators to vote against certifying the 2020 election results just hours after the attack ended.

Florida’s other senator, Marco Rubio, is also skeptical of the Jan. 6 commission but hasn’t ruled out supporting it. Unlike Scott, Rubio did not vote against certification of the election results.

On Monday, Rubio told the Dispatch, a conservative-leaning publication, that he has concerns that the commission would use its subpoena power to “embarrass” political opponents ahead of the 2022 midterms, but he also said, “if we can have a serious examination of the events leading up to, occurring, and in the aftermath of that day, we should do it.”

Later in the week, he sounded less likely to support the measure, the Dispatch reported.

Rubio also acknowledged in the interview that he hasn’t had the time to look over the House legislation.

“I haven’t even read it,” Rubio said. “I mean, it just came over. But just my overarching concern is I can already see the shadow of how this is going to be used for a political purpose, and I’m not interested in formalizing some partisan political weapon by either side.”

As the Dispatch noted, Congress has spent four months negotiating the parameters of the commission and the details of the bill were available for a week.

The offices of Rubio and Scott didn’t immediately respond to further requests for comment.

A vote on the Jan. 6 commission could come as soon as next week. It would take 10 Republicans bucking leadership and joining all 50 Democratic senators to end debate and force a final vote on the bill.