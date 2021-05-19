Two Miami Republicans break rank, vote with Democrats to investigate Jan. 6 riot

U.S Reps. Carlos Gimenez, Maria Elvira Salazar, and Mario Diaz-Balart, from left to right

Miami U.S Reps. Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar broke ranks with the rest of Florida’s Republican delegation Wednesday, voting to create a commission to investigate the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Gimenez and Salazar, both freshmen lawmakers, were among 35 Republicans who joined 217 Democrats in support of a bill that creates a mechanism to probe the day a violent mass of Donald Trump supporters overran the Capitol as Congress prepared to vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s victory.

The bill, if passed by the Senate, would create an independent 10-member commission that would create a proposal for securing the Capitol and an official accounting of the deadly riot.

Though dozens of Republicans supported the proposal — which passed the House 252-175 — Gimenez and Salazar were the only Republicans in Florida to vote in favor of the bill. They split with the dean of Miami House Republicans, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. (U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster did not vote on the bill.)

By breaking rank, both members defied Trump and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who worked to get them elected. Trump issued a statement Tuesday urging Republicans to vote against what he called a “Democrat trap.”

In a statement, Gimenez — who voted January 7 to overturn the results of the presidential election in two states — said “we need to analyze the facts surrounding the assault on the Capitol building on January 6th. These recommendations from the Commission will produce valuable insight on how to improve our security at the Capitol and what can be done to prevent these events from happening again.”

He tamped down the fears of some members that Democrats will politicize the process, and said he is certain Republicans will have “an equal voice at the table.”

“There is no doubt that January 6th left many questions to be asked of those in charge of the security protocols on Capitol Hill,” he said. “This commission will provide a legitimized mechanism for those questions to be answered.”

Gimenez told CNN Wednesday that “I’ve been able to break ranks with my party on a number of issues, unlike the Democrats who don’t break ranks.”

“Apparently Nancy Pelosi does not like any of her Democrats to break ranks.”

A Salazar spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.