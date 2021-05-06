FOX News says it didn’t know Florida governor would bar other press from bill signing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leaves the site of an appearance, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in West Palm Beach, where he signed a sweeping elections bill into law. The event was closed to the news media except for Fox News. Sun-Sentinel via AP

When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill this morning to change the future of mail-in voting in Florida, the only television cameras allowed to capture the moment belonged to FOX News.

Outside, reporters and videographers from local news outlets were told the ceremonial bill signing was an “exclusive” for Fox & Friends, the conservative network’s morning show. DeSantis confirmed as much later in the day.

But Fox says it never asked for the special treatment. In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, the network said, “FOX & Friends did not request or mandate that the May 6th event and interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis be exclusive to FOX News Media entities.”

The network later clarified in a second statement that “FOX & Friends booked (DeSantis’) May 6th appearance as an interview and not as a live bill signing. Neither the network, nor the show, requested or mandated the event be exclusive to FOX News Media entities.”

In Panama City Beach later Thursday morning, DeSantis defended only letting Fox & Friends in the room because it was aired on national television.

“We did a wonderful bill signing for this great elections bill,” DeSantis said. “It was live on national television. We were happy to give them the exclusive on that. That’s broadcast to millions of people.”

NEW: News media is barred from entry at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of controversial elections bill, SB 90. DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says bill signing is a “Fox exclusive” pic.twitter.com/NAos6kmtQS — Steve Bousquet (@stevebousquet) May 6, 2021

People who don’t have a cable subscription or who don’t watch that network, though, wouldn’t have seen it. A local fan club for former President Donald Trump was allowed to attend as well.

Backlash to the staged event was immediate, with Democrats accusing DeSantis of hiding behind a friendly network as he signed one of his more contentious priorities. The bill requires people to request mail-in ballots every two years instead of every four, curbs the use of drop boxes and limits the ability for someone to turn in a mail ballot for non-family members.

Florida is becoming less free and less democratic under @GovRonDeSantis.



RT for democracy.pic.twitter.com/Dj2j3uCH6i — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) May 6, 2021

“This is the difference between Gov. Ron DeSantis and me,” U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democratic candidate for governor, tweeted. “He locks out the public and caters to Fox News. When I was governor, I invited everyone in.”

DeSantis’ office has not responded to the statement from Fox News about the origins of the event.

This story is developing.