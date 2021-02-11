Miami mayor invited to meet with Biden and other mayors to discuss COVID relief

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez seen at Smathers Plaza on Jan. 26, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been invited to the White House on Friday along with other U.S. mayors to discuss a proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan with President Joe Biden.

Suarez, a Republican holding a nonpartisan office, is expected to attend the meeting, which will be held in the Oval Office, the White House confirmed Thursday. The group is expected to discuss the American Rescue Plan, Biden’s pandemic relief package. The proposal includes $350 billion for local governments to distribute vaccines, fund rental assistance programs and pay public sector workers.

Suarez’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The mayor’s invitation was first reported by CBS 4’s Jim Defede.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors to discuss the president’s plan. She did not name who would be invited.

“Mayors in particular are on the frontlines of this, and we’ve seen widespread bipartisan support from them,” Psaki said. “We’re hoping to even bring some of them to the briefing here to talk — briefing room here to talk with all of you on Friday.”

Suarez recently co-authored an Op-Ed with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman that ran in the Tampa Bay Times and called for the passage of Biden’s COVID relief plan.

“We cannot afford to wait,” they wrote. “Florida’s cities are in agony and are crying out for help.”

Suarez, who contracted COVID-19 early last year, has criticized the pandemic response from Republicans holding higher office, including former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. The mayor has also opposed DeSantis’ decision to deny cities the authority to curb commercial activity and enforce fines for public mask mandates, measures Suarez has touted as effective tools to combat the spread of the virus in Miami.

The rift with DeSantis has played out publicly — DeSantis has not returned Suarez’s calls for months.

Along the way, Suarez has maintained a direct line with the White House through regular calls with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which has encouraged mitigation measures such as mask fines and limited capacity at businesses.