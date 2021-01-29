Stunning November loss may not be Donna Shalala’s last run for Congress in Miami

Donna Shalala, left, lost her congressional seat in November to Maria Elvira Salazar, right. Shalala may seek a rematch in 2022. Imagen de cortesía

Two months after losing a race she was heavily favored to win, Donna Shalala continues to raise money and consider another run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Miami in 2022.

Shalala, 79, has sent several fundraising emails through her political committee encouraging supporters to donate money to an effort to unseat U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, the Republican and former TV journalist who defeated Shalala in the November election in her second run for the seat. On Friday, Shalala confirmed that she remains interested in running for Congress again next year, when newly drawn districts are likely to scramble the congressional map.

“I’m going to wait and see what the lines are, when they draw the lines and what the new districts are,” Shalala said in an interview, adding that she would only run in a district that includes her Coral Gables residence. “I actually believe you ought to live in your district. I realize a lot of people don’t but I’m old-fashioned in that sense.”

If she runs again in 2022, Shalala would be 81 on Election Day. It’s possible she would have to compete in yet another challenging Democratic primary, as she did in 2018 after longtime Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen retired as the representative of Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Several other Democrats are rumored to have interest, including state Rep. Nick Duran and Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

Shalala said the only U.S. House member she would run against is Salazar, in what would potentially be their third straight contest. Several people familiar with her thinking said Shalala has told others she would only run if she doesn’t think the Democratic field for the seat is strong, and hopes a Latina will challenge Salazar. Salazar is Cuban American.

Following Salazar’s victory, Shalala has continued to criticize the freshman representative through the political committee she formed in 2018, Donna Democrats. A fundraising email sent Friday by the committee asked for donors to give $46 to help “hold Salazar accountable.”

Shalala said her fundraising pitch isn’t about raising large sums of money, but rather an effort to “keep my base going.”

“First of all, I want to help Florida Democrats,” said Shalala, who said she has resumed teaching health policy at the University of Miami, where she spent 14 years as president. “And second, I’m keeping my options open in terms of running again.”

Shalala said she is also advising President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary nominee, Xavier Becerra, ahead of his confirmation hearing. Shalala served as HHS secretary under President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001.