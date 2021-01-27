Social media influencer charged by feds for spreading disinformation in 2016 election

A social media influencer from West Palm Beach was arrested Wednesday and charged with spreading false information online during the 2016 election.

Douglass Mackey, known online as Ricky Vaughn, was taken into custody Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach, according to federal prosecutors in New York. Prosecutors say Mackey, 31, exploited his substantial social media following by encouraging people to vote in the 2016 presidential election by social media and text — both invalid methods.

Prosecutors say Mackey targeted the supporters of a particular presidential candidate. They did not name the candidate, but previous media reports about Vaughn’s activities online state that he was a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump and frequently attacked his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton.

One example of Mackey’s activity outlined in the criminal complaint included a tweet several days before the 2016 election in which Mackey allegedly shared an image that encouraged Black voters to skip lines on Election Day by texting their preferred candidate to the number 59925. Prosecutors say the image included a fake claim that it had been created by the unidentified candidate.

Prosecutors say iVisionMobile, the company that owned the listed text code, reported receiving at least 4,900 texts with the candidate’s first name or a derivative of the name.

“What Mackey allegedly did to interfere with this process — by soliciting voters to cast their ballots via text — amounted to nothing short of vote theft,” William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said in a prepared statement. “It is illegal behavior and contributes to the erosion of the public’s trust in our electoral processes. He may have been a powerful social media influencer at the time, but a quick internet search of his name today will reveal an entirely different story.”

In recent years, publications have written about Mackey’s social media activity during the 2016 election. HuffPost outed Mackey in 2018, describing him as an “Trump’s most influential white nationalist troll.” At the time, the story said Mackey lived in Manhattan, where he is now being charged and prosecuted.

Mackey, according to prosecutors, had approximately 58,000 followers in 2016, when Donald Trump ran against Hillary Clinton. The MIT Media Lab ranked Mackey as the 107th most important influencer of the 2016 election.

Mackey’s arrest is only the latest in a string of prosecutions over disinformation in the 2016 election. In 2018, prosecutors working under Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted several Russian nationals in connection with an online disinformation scheme that targeted Floridians, among other voters, in the 2016 election.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated as information becomes available.