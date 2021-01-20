Donald Trump arrives in South Florida with Joe Biden’s inaugural ceremony under way

With only minutes left on his time as president, Donald Trump flew into Palm Beach International Airport late Wednesday morning, completing his snub of his successor’s inaugural ceremony.

Rather than remain in Washington to observe Joe Biden’s swearing-in — as most U.S. presidents have done throughout the country’s history — Trump and the first family traveled aboard Air Force One to South Florida, where they’re expected to reside in the months following his time in office.

They touched down at 10:54 a.m.

Waiting for them were supporters who lined closed roads to welcome him home to Palm Beach.

“He’s going to be overwhelmed. He’s going to see the support and the love we have for our president. He’s our neighbor,” Willy Guardiola, a 63-year-old Palm Beach Gardens activist who helped organize Wednesday’s welcome, said in an interview the night before the ex-president’s scheduled arrival. “It’s going to be very emotional.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House on Marine One shortly after 8 a.m. He stopped briefly on the White House lawn to tell reporters that his time in office “has been something really special.”

Trump did not answer a question about what he planned to do once he was home in Florida.

“I just want to say goodbye. But hopefully it’s not a long-term goodbye, and we’ll see each other again,” Trump said, before traveling to Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One awaited.

From a viewing platform at Andrews, Trump once again spoke to a small crowd of supporters for 10 minutes. Without naming Biden, he wished the new administration “great success,” and told the crowd that what he accomplished had been “amazing by any standard.”

“When we’re sitting in Florida, we’re not going to be saying, ‘You know, if we only worked a little bit harder.’ You can’t work harder,” Trump said.

Trump’s adult children — Donald, Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany — were in attendance, and joined him on Air Force One, which took flight to South Florida at 9 a.m. Most of Trump’s children are expected to reside in Florida in the immediate future.

Guardiola, who helped organize the show of support in Palm Beach County Wednesday for Trump, said about 1,000 people responded with RSVPs for the gathering. Many Trump supporters — some of whom have taken to calling themselves “Trumplicans” — continue to hold the opinion that Biden did not win the election, repeating Trump’s long-running falsehoods that widespread voter fraud rigged the vote in key swing states.

“He didn’t win the election, so he is not our president,” Jane Justice, a 65-year-old Trump supporter who lives in West Palm Beach, said of Biden.

Justice, who like Guardiola said she attended the “Save America” rally in Washington that immediately preceded the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol — planned Wednesday to be among those welcoming Trump, whom she still considers her “commander-in-chief.”

Guardiola said he isn’t even thinking about the incoming Biden administration, because he hopes that “divine intervention” keeps Trump in office.

“We are praying that the military is going to be able to pretty much take charge... and go after the people that have gone after Trump for the last four years,” he said. “Maybe Trump is going to be able to do something.”

McClatchy DC White House correspondent Francesca Chambers contributed to this report.