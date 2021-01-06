Rubio, Scott vote to uphold Arizona electors after chaos in the Capitol

After an afternoon of unprecedented chaos in the U.S. Capitol that turned into an evening of solemn debate on the basic principles of American democracy, Florida’s two Republican U.S. senators voted not to decertify Arizona’s electoral college results against President Donald Trump’s wishes.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, neither of whom would say beforehand how they planned to vote on Arizona’s electors, voted with all Democrats and a majority of Republicans in what is typically a procedural move that marks the final step of the presidential election before inauguration.

In a Senate speech, Rubio said he’d heard from friends, family and Republicans who said they were frustrated with how states handled their elections, their feelings that the media had downplayed negative stories about Biden, and that objecting to states’ electors was a way for some Republicans to send a message.

“But then today a woman died here. Today, police officers were hurt here,” he said. “And now is no longer the time for that kind of message.”

Six Republicans voted to challenge Arizona’s electors, a departure from earlier Wednesday when at least 14 senators, including Scott, indicated they would vote with Trump. Scott said earlier on Wednesday he was “likely” to challenge Pennsylvania’s results.

The vote was a rebuke of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was wrongly decided.

The House of Representatives was expected to vote on Arizona’s electors later on Wednesday evening. Previously, a majority of Florida’s 15 House members had said they planned to challenge the election results.

It’s not clear how many hold the same position after the violent takeover of the Capitol. None of Florida’s elected House Republicans — Reps. Carlos Gimenez, Mario Diaz-Balart and Rep.-elect Maria Elvira Salazar — had stated a position on Arizona’s electors ahead of the late-night vote.

Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Brian Mast spoke in favor of overturning Arizona’s electors on the House floor ahead of the vote. Gaetz’s speech defending the president drew groans from Democrats after he said some of the rioters who breached the Capitol on Tuesday were left-wing agitators and not Trump supporters.

The push to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona will be unsuccessful. But the debate in the Capitol — and the unruly occupation of the building by thousands of Trump’s angry supporters that included the death of one woman in the Capitol — displayed the extent to which the president’s refusal to concede to Biden has divided his own party and the country.

“The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader, who urged his colleagues to accept the results. “If we overrule them, it would damage our Republic forever.”