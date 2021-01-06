Trump backers rally in Miami as Congress meets to certify Biden’s win before Capitol siege

Supporters of U.S President Donald J. Trump, protested in front of Versailles Restaurant in Miami as the US Capitol remain on lockdown as supporters encouraged by President Trump storm inside to stop the certification of the Electoral College count certifying Biden’s electoral victory. Latino Trump supporters are calling on people to protest and urge lawmakers to challenge the elections results. on Wednesday, January 06, 2021. pportal@miamiherald.com

As Congress met in Washington to formally certify the 2020 election results, groups of people rallied across Miami-Dade on Wednesday to express support for President Trump and his efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

At gatherings by the Freedom Tower downtown and in front of the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana, flag-waving, mostly-Hispanic protesters falsely alleged that the presidential election was stolen from Trump. Many lamented not having been able to travel to the Capitol, which was under siege later Wednesday afternoon as mobs stormed the building, triggering a lockdown.

Among the chief preoccupations of Miami protesters on Wednesday was finding out whether prominent Florida Republicans — including Sens Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, as well as Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar and Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez — would join a group of GOP lawmakers in a plan to challenge the certification of Biden’s victory.





Supporters of U.S President Donald J. Trump, protested in front of Versailles Restaurant in Miami as the US Capitol remain on lockdown as supporters encouraged by President Trump storm inside to stop the certification of the Electoral College count certifying Biden’s electoral victory. Latino Trump supporters are calling on people to protest and urge lawmakers to challenge the elections results. on Wednesday, January 06, 2021. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

As of Wednesday afternoon, just Scott had indicated that he will “likely” take part in that challenge, raising specific objections to certifying the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

“Marco Rubio is a traitor,” said Teresa Chao, a Cuban-American protester, in response to the state’s senior senator’s refusal to commit to the certification challenge.

That sentiment of frustration — cited by many among the crowd — along with the rhetoric of the speakers who addressed the group were indications of how a perceived lack of loyalty to Trump could emerge as an electoral threat to GOP politicians moving forward.

“We are not Republicans anymore. Those Republicans don’t represent us,” Susy Taylor yelled into a bullhorn while standing in front of Versailles.

Later, she said that “a new political party was being formed alongside our president … Because, where is Marco Rubio? Where is Maria Elvira? We feel betrayed. We feel let down. If they don’t support the president today, they are done for in Miami. They will never be reelected.”