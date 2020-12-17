Politics
Republican Party of Miami-Dade County elects first new chairman since 2012
The Republican Party of Miami-Dade County selected a new chairman Thursday evening, electing County Commissioner René Garcia to a two-year term.
Garcia, 46, is a former Hialeah city councilman and state lawmaker who won a county commission seat this summer. He takes over a party that just saw conservative candidates win up and down the ballot but lost the non-partisan county mayor’s race for the first time in 20 years.
Garcia succeeds Nelson Diaz, who’d led the party since 2012. Diaz said Garcia was elected unanimously and without opposition.
