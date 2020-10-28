Rick Scott to run Florida TV ad attacking Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott isn’t on the 2020 ballot, but voters in Florida will get a glimpse of the senator on their TV screens this weekend.

Scott announced Wednesday that he will run a TV ad titled “Don’t Give Up” through his leadership PAC, Let’s Get to Work. Scott, wearing his trademark Navy cap while staring direct-to-camera, attacks Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris before urging voters to support President Donald Trump.

“Democrats have a radical plan for America,” Scott says in the ad, before going on to attack Biden and Harris on Medicare-for-all, the Supreme Court, guns and socialism.

Biden opposes socialism and is not in favor of Medicare-for-all, though Harris was in favor of the health insurance overhaul during the Democratic primary. Biden has also said he plans to create a commission to study the composition of the Supreme Court instead of pledging to add judges if elected. He’s in favor of a ban on assault weapons.

Scott is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are also possible 2024 GOP presidential contenders.

The ad, first reported by Politico, will air this weekend across Florida in most of the state’s media markets and will cost approximately $250,000, according to Scott advisor Chris Hartline. U.S. Senate candidates typically don’t spend money on TV ads in years where they’re not on the ballot, but Scott has shown a willingness to get involved in the 2020 election. Ahead of the Iowa Democratic caucuses, he ran a TV ad attacking Joe Biden and ran another TV ad in Florida attacking Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the state’s presidential primary in March.

Let’s Get to Work is a fundraising vehicle that allows Scott to help fellow Republican candidates and is funded by corporate donors like AT&T and NextEra Energy. Scott is also aiming to lead the National Republican Senatorial Committee after the 2020 election, which would put him in touch with GOP donors aiming to help Republican senators during the 2022 election cycle.

Scott is also a prolific self-fundraiser. He spent millions on two successful gubernatorial campaigns before running for and flipping a U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson in 2018.